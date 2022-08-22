Agatha Moreira is accused of “plagiarizing” Anne Hathaway’s performance in “Batalha do Lip Sync”; Actress performed Miley Cyrus song

In the North American version of the painting, Anne Hathaway made exactly the same presentation as Agatha Moreira in “Domingão”

Agatha Moreira on stage at Domingão, voicing Miley Cyrus
© Reproduction / GlobeAgatha Moreira on stage at Domingão, voicing Miley Cyrus
In the second week of the “Battle of Lip Sync”, frame of “Domingão com Huck”, Agatha Moreira and Rainer Cadete faced each other on stage commanded by Luciano Huck and entertained the audience and the public, who did not fail to comment on the attraction on social networks. And it was in them that a good part of the spectators noticed the huge coincidence of Agatha’s performance with the North American version of the attraction.

The Brazilian actress performed the song “Wrecking Ball”, by Miley Cyrus. According to netizens, Agatha mimicked the presentation of the same song made by Anne Hathaway in the American version.

“Agatha Moreira is playing Anne Hathaway in Lip Sync Battle and not Miley,” said one, citing the US show on which the painting is based. “Agatha Moreira’s presentation reminded me of Anne Hathaway delivering everything”, praised another. “All I can see is the shameless copy of Anne Hathaway. No morals, really,” protested a third.

second week of the frame

after a memorable debut of Paulo Vieira and Leticia Colin, the ‘Battle of Lip Sync’ level is up there. And this Sunday, the 21st, who face the challenge are a couple of millions: Agatha Moreira and Rainer Cadete.

The actors and friends were received by Luciano Huck on stage and faced each other in two duels, a “warm up” and a show worthy of Broadway. In the box, Eduardo Sterblitch followed the dispute and commented on the presentations.

