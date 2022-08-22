Alec Baldwin’s wife makes a post in support of the actor: ‘The sadness I see you carry daily breaks my heart’ | Movie theater

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, vented on her social media about how the couple has been dealing with the incident on the set of “Rust”, which took place in October 2021. “A sadness that I see you carry daily a part of me heart,” she wrote in the comments of a post on her Instagram, after posting a photo of her and Alec’s hands this Saturday (20).

Alec fired the scenographic gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust”, in the US state of New Mexico, USA.

In her post, Hilaria, who is pregnant, criticized the press coverage of the matter, saying that “it is an inhuman and dangerous use of the important and sacred power that journalists should have”. “Nudge the inevitable torture that trauma alone has scared away,” she wrote.

“We can’t force these people, but we can be a powerful support system…all the people reading this and all of us who love you. We see you and hold you. You are safe with us, Alec.”

Alec Baldwin fired gun that killed woman during filming, police say

In February of this year, the family of the director of Halyna filed a lawsuit against Alec and others involved in the production, according to the magazine “Variety”. The suit alleges that recklessness and cost-cutting led to Halyna’s death.

This Friday (19), Alec said, in an interview with the US TV station CNN, he believes that no one will be criminally charged for the death of Halyna and hired a private detective to investigate the facts.

While he insisted he didn’t want to “condemn” Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed, the gunsmith and assistant set designer, Alec noted in the interview that both she and assistant director Dave Halls, who handed the gun to the actor moments before the shooting, are responsible for what happened.

“Someone put a live bullet in the gun and should have known,” Alec said. “That was[Gutiérrez-Reed’s]job. His job was to look at the munitions … and live ammunition was not supposed to be in the studio.”

Who was Halyna Hutchins, art director killed by Alec Baldwin while filming ‘Rust’

Brandon Lee and others: know cases of people who died during recordings

Accidental death movie

“Rust” was an old west film starring and produced by Baldwin (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”) that also stars Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”) and Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”).

Alec played the character that gives the film its name, which takes place in Kansas in 1880 and tells story of boy and grandfather on the run after accidental death accusation.

Shooting was halted after his death, but in May of this year, a producer said the film would be completed. Anjul Nigam, gave the statement to the website of the magazine “The Hollywood Reporter”.

2 of 2 Aerial image from KOAT 7 News shows police officers at the scene of the ‘Rust’ filming, where a woman died and a man was wounded by gunfire — Photo: KOAT 7 News via AP Aerial image from KOAT 7 News shows law enforcement officers at the scene of the ‘Rust’ filming, where a woman died and a man was wounded by gunfire — Photo: KOAT 7 News via AP

Halyna Hutchins was 42 years old and a director of photography. She has made films, shorts and television productions since 2012, according to the website IMDb.

She was born in Ukraine, grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle and studied journalism in her country and film in Los Angeles.

As a cinematographer, she has worked on films like “Archenemy” (2020) with Joe Manganiello, “Blindfire” (2020) and “The Mad Hatter” (2021).