Alice Wegmann’s boyfriend, Dudu Borges explains the creation of the soundtrack for ‘Rensga Hits!’ | TV & Famous

“The songs are playing on the radio, without us saying anything. I’m very happy for the truth with which they are consuming this material. That’s all that matters: making songs that people feel and they felt. From children to young people, through teenagers to the most old, they felt”, celebrates Dudu Borges, in an interview with gshowduring the series’ fraternization party, in Rio de Janeiro.

The series’ music producer shares the success with the team, who joined him in the task of composing the eleven songs of the plot, generating a soundtrack with only unpublished songs, a feat that stands out as unique in Brazilian films and soap operas. “I gathered 20 songwriters and in a week all the songs were done. We only came back one by choice, because it was very similar to another song”, he says, who also praises the work of the cast so that the songs fall into popular taste. 🤩✨

“The message is passed on by those who sing and, in this case, it was actors who don’t sing professionally. As a producer, I wanted to make everything happen, and that’s why I recorded and edited everyone’s voice. as he would in the editing, which helped a lot in the final result”, explains Dudu, who in addition to celebrating the success of the plot, is also happy to have found a new love in actress Alice Wegmann, whom he met behind the scenes of “Rensga Hits !”. 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨💖

“Everything we’re living is very genuine. The songs were recorded before the series, with her doing this job with great affection, really wanting it to work”, melts, saying he was surprised to realize that the actress wanted something serious with he. “I said: ‘are you sure’? Is that prudent? Think until tomorrow?”, he recalls, laughing.

Proving that she is really dedicated, Alice says it is “too early” to talk about whether she will pursue a career in music too, remembering that she always sang informally with one of her best friends, singer Francisco Gil, son of Preta Gil. “The least I have to do is study hard“.

After our people, our faith, our joy, music is one of the most enchanting things in Brazil and has always touched me. That’s why, because I’ve always been so moved by the songs that I was afraid to sing and ruin everything with my voice, but I’m starting to discover myself more. — Alice Wegmann

That didn’t stop Alice from being moved to learn that ‘Desatola Bandida’, in her voice, was playing on the radio. “I cried when they sent me,” she recalls. Dudu was also surprised by such success, although he never doubted the quality of music he had in his hands. “Of course I knew that the songs were good, better than the current sertanejo, but I was surprised by the repercussion”.