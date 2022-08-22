Almost 65% of those infected with covid had a sequel, says study

The most prevalent problem is loss of smell or taste, followed by muscle disorders

A survey carried out throughout Brazil shows that 64.9% of those who contracted covid-19 had at least one sequel. The most prevalent problem was the loss of smell or taste, which affected about 30% of those infected with the coronavirus.

The data are from Covitel (Telephone Survey of Risk Factors for Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases in Pandemic Times). The study interviewed 9,000 people by telephone in all regions of Brazil during the 1st quarter of 2022.

The survey was carried out by the health organization Vital Strategies and by Ufpel (Federal University of Pelotas), in partnership with other institutions. Here are the full results (3 MB).

Each interviewee could indicate more than one complication due to infection by Sars-CoV-2.

After the loss of smell or taste, the most common sequelae were:

muscle problems – 25.5%;

fatigue and/or tiredness – 23.6%;

memory loss – 21.3%;

hair loss – 19.3%;

shortness of breath – 18.6%.

The other sequelae were reported by less than 15% of the sample.

VACCINATION

Of the total number of respondents, 4.8% declared that they had not been vaccinated. Almost 30% of the unvaccinated said they made the decision not to join the immunization campaign because they disbelieved in the vaccine’s effectiveness. Already 9.5% justified it with lack of time.

Then:

presents allergic reaction – 2.6%;

it was not the vaccine the person wanted – 1.2%;

the turn has not come – 0.6%;

others – 56.9%.

NUMBERS

Here are other conclusions from the study on covid-19 in Brazil: