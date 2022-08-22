American patients publish reports and show injuries on social networks – Agência AIDS

When American actor Matt Ford tested positive for smallpox in June, he posted videos to Twitter and TikTok to show what it was like. Looking straight into the camera, he showed netizens the marks all over his body, including his face, arms and belly. He also talked about some in the “most sensitive areas, which also tend to be the most painful.”

“It’s so painful, I had to go to my doctor and take painkillers just to be able to sleep,” he added, before listing other symptoms such as a sore throat, cough, fever, chills, night sweats and swollen lymph nodes.

At a time when people often use social media to show off idealized versions of themselves, showing off skin rashes — or, in Ford’s case, several of the “25+” dark sores on his body — was perhaps unusual.

“The reason I’m talking is mainly because it’s one thing to know there’s a smallpox outbreak, it’s another to know what it means if it happens to a friend or to you,” he said.

Silver Steele, 42, is an adult film actor in the United States and took to Twitter to share a highly graphic and personal journal about monkeypox.

Also in July, gas station cashier Camille Seaton, 20, racked up more than 10 million views on a series of TikTok posts detailing her struggle with the disease. One of them started with the young woman covering her mouth with her hand as she said, “Trigger warning”. Then she revealed the lower part of her face with nearly a dozen wounds.

Followers responded to the video with heart emojis and thanks, but the reactions weren’t always sympathetic. Conspiracy theories abound.

Casting director Jeffrey Todd, 44, went public with his diagnosis of monkeypox, which also included a video in which he removed a bandage from his face to reveal a purplish lesion. A netizen accused him of being an actor hired by Pfizer (which does not offer treatment for the disease). Video of him was momentarily taken down by TikTok, but has since been restored.

In some ways, these videos are reminiscent of the early days of AIDS, when personalities joined activist Larry Kramer and artist Keith Haring as spokespeople for those living with HIV. But the ability to bring attention to the virus and bring humanity to the disease was limited by a climate where open opposition to homosexuality was more tolerated than it is now, and few platforms existed beyond the mainstream media.

The speed with which people with monkeypox emerged from the shadows is familiar. Indeed, like AIDS activists before, many of the patients today say they go public to raise awareness and protest the US government’s slow response.

“Forty years ago we had a virus and people were silent and scared,” says Steele. “This time, luckily, it’s not fatal, but I refuse to be silent. I have anger. I feel like the Joe Biden administration dragged on.”

Vaccination in the US was delayed in part because the government waited weeks to order shipments from the Danish manufacturer Bavarian Nordic. Some won. On August 4, nearly two months after cases emerged in New York and Massachusetts, the US government declared monkeypox a public health emergency. This came nearly two weeks after the World Health Organization made a similar statement. In Brazil, there is still no forecast of starting vaccination.

“Why did it take so long to declare an emergency?” Steele charged. “We could have diverted funds to accelerate the production and distribution of vaccines, and I can’t help but see parallels between AIDS and monkeypox. Gays are the most affected, the world drags its feet, and then two kids get it and suddenly it’s a crisis. Why wasn’t it a crisis when gays had it?”

Todd said he was also motivated by what he understands to be government inaction. When he became symptomatic in July, he went to the ER to get tested. Six days later, he was still undiagnosed, and after repeated calls, he was told that the lab had discarded his blood sample because it had been handled incorrectly.

“I felt like the medical community really left me out,” he said.

Unprejudiced

Others also want to undo the prejudice and shame surrounding the disease.

“I want to end the stigma,” says Maxim Sapozhnikov, 40, an executive at Fashion to Max, a creative services company in Milan, which began documenting his monkeypox journey on Instagram.

But that didn’t make it any easier for him to tell his family that he had contracted monkeypox. “I didn’t tell them anything until I got better,” Sapozhnikov said.

Messenger RNA: Covid-19 vaccine technology is studied for HIV prevention and cancer fight

Seaton, who in July was one of the first women in Georgia to test positive for smallpox, wanted to stamp out the idea that women are immune.

“Yes, it’s mostly men who have it, but sexual contact between men is not the only way to catch it,” she warned, who continues to post videos for awareness.

Unable to work for nearly a month, she opened a GoFunMe account, which raised $17,000, which allowed her to pay her rent and medical bills, although many of these are reimbursed by her insurance. “The support I received outweighs the ruins that are coming,” she said.

Still, some of her followers have speculated, without evidence, that monkeypox is a hoax or that she contracted the disease because she is transgender—Seaton is not transgender; she just has short hair. In response, she posted a 2019 video after giving birth in a hospital. “Be real,” she said, as the video flashed back to her in the present day, standing in her living room: “This is my daughter.”

Today, she continues to post videos warning that it will spread without more virus testing and education. There is evidence that she may be right.

Nancy Nydam, communications director for the Georgia Department of Public Health, said that while 98 percent of the state’s 54 cases last week are men, the six positive women have been tested in recent weeks. “It’s coming at a much more regular pace,” Nydam said.

Source: The globe