Americanas (AMER3): change of command is positive to support transformation and avenues of growth; action jumps 15%

Last Friday (19), after the market closed, Americanas (AMER3) announced that Sergio Rial (former president of Santander) will replace Miguel Gutierrez as CEO of the company, as of January 1, 2023, the which was considered positive by analysts. With the news, the company’s share shot up 15.50%, at R$ 15.05, at 10:25 am (Brasília time) this Monday (22).

Rial has a “management history focused on cost control and will be a motivating and inspirational leadership, characteristics that will be key to support the ongoing transformation of Americanas, in addition to bringing structural changes in the company’s cultural transformation process”, commented XP Investments, in report.

For Itaú BBA, the market will see this change as a step in the right direction, an attempt to bring new ideas to one of the most successful stories in Brazilian retail.

Goldman Sachs acknowledges that it is too early to assess any changes in strategy and execution, but says it is confident from Rial’s relevant experience in various management roles at companies in the financial and consumer sectors (although not retail specifically).

JPMorgan also does not anticipate any material disruption to the company’s near-term strategy as it is a planned transition process. Still, the bank’s analysis team believes the market should “welcome the CEO transition as 1) Rial has a solid track record of returns in industries that are facing digital disruption, such as banking, 2) Love digital (the company’s fintech initiative and superapp) must keep gaining relevance and their banking experience must help their growth, and 3) an external senior administrator must bring some fresh air to the company despite their limited retail experience.”

“Like other titans, he faced major challenges to build profitable, high-growth online operations amid a rapidly changing environment,” said JP analysts.

To Broadcast, Eugênio Foganholo, a partner at the consultancy specializing in retail Mixxer, pointed out that the choice was probably due to the executive’s leadership skills. “He must be a great leader and must have great management skills, but what Americanas has been lacking, and it’s not new, is someone with a strong retail footprint, and he probably shouldn’t have that,” he said.

In a report, Citi wrote that the succession process is critical, especially for Americanas’ next stage of growth. The company is becoming more digital, more market-focused, while developing new initiatives. Therefore, the bank believes that the market may welcome a new face to lead this new chapter.

Thus, Citi reiterates its buy recommendation for Americanas, with a target price of BRL 26, which implies a potential for appreciation of 99.5% against the closing price on Friday (19) of BRL 13.03 .

XP Investimentos, on the other hand, reduced its target price to BRL 20.0 from BRL 21.0, but maintained a neutral recommendation, as it says it prefers to be exposed to other retailers with a more balanced risk/return ratio and with levels of valuation similar.

Goldman Sachs maintains a neutral rating with a target price of R$19. JPMorgan also rates Americanas as neutral, with a target price of R$17.

