Amid rumors of romance, Thales Bretas enjoys Silva’s show in the VIP area and avoids posing only with the singer in the dressing room

Among the guests in the VIP area of ​​Silva’s show on Saturday night, at Praça Mauá, in downtown Rio, was Thales Bretas. The dermatologist, Paulo Gustavo’s widower, posted some videos during the presentation and posed for a photo that brought together other celebrities in the singer’s dressing room.

Ever since EXTRA revealed, at the end of April, that Thales and Silva were living the beginning of a romance, they have avoided posing for photos just the two of them together. This time was not different. The singer posed with several famous friends, such as actor João Vicente de Castro, in publicity photos that were sent to the press. According to a source present at the site, he did not accept to pose only with the dermatologist.

The same had already happened at another Silva show in Rio, in May, when Thales was present, but he avoided registering at the event.

Silva shared the stage on Saturday night with Teresa Cristina. The show also had the participation of Lúcio Mauro Filho, Baby do Brasil and Pedro Baby.

Thales Bretas posts video during Silva’s concert in Rio Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Silva and Thales got closer after being introduced by mutual friends. The singer has been single since breaking up with stylist Renan Mantovanelli, with whom he had resumed his relationship in January 2021.

Silva at the Saturday night show in Rio Photo: reginaldo teixeira/ publicity

Thales Bretas poses with friends, like Marcus Majella, at the show Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Silva poses with João Vicente de Castro in the dressing room Photo: reginaldo teixeira/ publicity