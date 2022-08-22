An infiltrated Flamengo fan is attacked by Palmeiras; Look

A Flamengo fan infiltrated the Palmeiras crowd took the worst and ended up being attacked in the stands of Allianz Parque, yesterday afternoon (21), during the 1-1 draw between the teams for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

In a video that circulates on social media (see below), it is possible to see the red-black fan being slapped on the head and having his blouse forcibly taken by Palmeiras who are around him in the stands. There is still no official information about what happened to the flamenguista after the episode. The images end when he has his shirt ripped.

Responsible for managing events inside the stadium on match days, Palmeiras was contacted by the UOL Esporte but did not comment until the publication of this article. The text will be updated when the club responds.

According to several reports on social media, a Flamengo fan, who would be wearing the club’s shirt, was spotted by Palmeiras fans. In the video, the man is surrounded, has his shirt and blouse torn, is assaulted and removed from the stands. pic.twitter.com/pUQRwQnFDd ? UOL Esporte (@UOLEsporte) August 22, 2022

A second video of yesterday’s game (21) is also circulating on social media: in it, another flamengo player, also infiltrated, appears making provocations for being in the midst of the Alviverde crowd (see below).

back to Allianz

Flamengo fans returned to occupy the visiting sector of Allianz Parque after three seasons. In 2019, the red-blacks were prevented from attending the game after the CBF accepted a request from the São Paulo Public Ministry, alleging safety issues.

In 2020 and 2021, the presence of fans was not allowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February 2020, the STJD granted Flamengo the right to exercise reciprocity and not sell tickets to visitors in a game against Palmeiras. This occurred in the goalless draw in the first round of this year’s Brasileirão, at Maracanã.