Ana Paula Araújo leaves BDBR and journalist opens with news

Ana Paula Araújo did not present Bom Dia Brasil this Monday (22)

The journalist Ana Paula Araújo left the command of Good morning Brazil once again, and this Monday (22), the morning news of TV Globo is being presented by the journalist Ana Luiza.

The journalist started today’s edition of Bom Dia Brasil talking about the price of food, saying that although some have dropped, other basic items continue to ‘weigh’ in the pockets of Brazilians, such as gas cylinders. “In the last twelve months, cylinders rose 21%, and piped gas 26%”, told the news reporter.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Among the other highlights presented at the beginning of the edition of the newsletter, Ana Luiza also reported that rescuers were still trying to rescue a boy who had fallen into a hole, and that the searches had already lasted more than 12 hours, the fact happened in the interior of Minas Gerais.

In the south of the Amazon, dozens of firefighters are fighting the flames in an area that is difficult to access. Ana Luiza also said that the cold in São Paulo this past weekend ended up alerting people from São Paulo about the importance of donating blankets for those who can’t sleep.

5G technology arrived in 4 more capitals, Rio de Janeiro, Vitória, Florianópolis and Palmas. The journalist then ended with football, reporting that the match for the Brasileirão, series A, between Flamengo and Palmeiras, ended in a draw.

