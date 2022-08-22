ANAC exempts Azul from requirements to include the Airbus A350 in its fleet





Last week, the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) approved a petition from Azul Linhas Aéreas so that some requirements of the Brazilian Civil Aviation Regulation – RBAC nº 121 did not need to be met at this time, as part of the inclusion of the Airbus A350- 900 in the companies’ Operating Specifications (EO).

The decision was published in the Official Gazette of August 16, 2022, Section 1, page 55 (as below).

Upon approval, ANAC complied with Azul’s request for the process to proceed without performing the partial demonstration of emergency evacuation required by paragraph 121.291(b)(1) and without performing the partial demonstration of ditching required by paragraphs 121.291( d) and (e).

The reason for the decision is due to the previous performance of these demonstrations by the operator in a similar aircraft, the A330-200. ANAC says, however, that it may require such demonstrations in the future.



