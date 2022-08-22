Analysis: Cruzeiro reinforces leadership brands in Série B, overcomes failures and takes a new step towards access | cruise

Once again, Cruzeiro showed that it incorporated the Uruguayan soul of Paulo Pezzolano’s work. In a game the size of Serie A (but momentarily taking place in B), against Grêmio – another giant in Brazil -, it had an extremely organized and rebellious behavior most of the time – marks of isolated leadership – to take another step towards the Serie A.

The striking rebelliousness of the 2022 Cruzeiro is not to be satisfied with the performance, or the result. When he is winning, he usually seeks to score more goals to see himself even more ahead. When he is at a disadvantage, he doesn’t give up and also recovers mentally to seek a tie and, later, a comeback.

It was like that against Gremio. In the first move of the game, he took danger in Luvannor’s kick. In the first goal, Lucas Oliveira saw a gap on the left side, advanced and gave an excellent pass to the forward. Always in a good mood, he beat Lucas Leiva and played on the way out.

Well positioned on the field, Cruzeiro suffered more in the escapes to the right of their defense. It was the weakest side in the match. There, Grêmio took more danger. The organization on the field, however, was flawed in the two moments of Grêmio’s goal. In the corner, Diego Souza managed, on merit, to easily get rid of Machado’s marking and equalize.

On the way back to the second stage, Cruzeiro found itself poorly positioned in Bitello’s goal, free in the penalty area to also score with a header. Flaws, few it is true, but they ended up being decisive.

But Cruzeiro de Pezzolano showed, once again, not to be discouraged by the adverse result. With the changes, he went ahead, had offensive volume again, even without kicking as much on goal and tied in a bid of conviction.

Rafa Silva was attentive to Neto Moura’s launch into the penalty area. He saw the gap appear with the clash between goalkeeper Brenno and Villasanti. The chance of a tie was left for him, and the striker pushed into the nets. His fourth in Serie B. Even in the midst of injuries, he was once again important on the way.

With the tie, Cruzeiro grew in the game and even had a chance to turn around. But the draw in Porto Alegre is valuable and symbolic. The team reaches 54 points in a game against a direct competitor for access and in the fight for the title. Of the direct confrontation, it took four points of the six disputed in the two rounds.

Even without winning, Cruzeiro returns to Belo Horizonte with a point with a taste of victory, for everything that was the game and that represents the draw with Grêmio, and with the marks of the 2022 version of Cruzeiro, which shortened even more the way to back to Serie A.

