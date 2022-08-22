Analysis: Palmeiras is the best-prepared team to win the Brasileirão | palm trees

Of course, a victory would practically seal the end of Flamengo’s chances of taking the Brazilian title from Palmeiras, who would have one more direct confrontation to lead the conquest of their 11th Brasileirão trophy.

But the 1-1 draw against Flamengo, last Sunday, at Allianz Parque, left Palmeiras in a very comfortable situation in the lead and in the dispute for the title, of which they are the favorites. Verdão maintained the nine-point advantage for the red-black team and increased the distance to the runner-up, which is now Fluminense, to eight.

Palmeiras faces Fluminense in the next round, Saturday, at Maracanã, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. It is the third and final game against a direct competitor in the fight for the title. Verdão beat Corinthians and drew with Flamengo.

And to be champion, Palmeiras does not necessarily need to beat its direct competitors. The most important thing is to prevent them from winning games between them. And so it was against Flamengo.

The draw may not have been the result expected by the coaching staff and, especially, by Palmeiras fans. But it needs to be celebrated by the whole work: rivals will not only have to win, they will also have to count on Verdão’s setbacks.

And the retrospective of the season proves that the advantage for the direct competitors in the title dispute is very significant. In 62 games in 2022, Verdão left the field defeated only five times. There were 14 draws and 42 wins.

The performance on the field also needs to be taken into account, in addition to Palmeiras being concentrated in just two competitions. In addition to the leadership of the Brasileirão, Verdão disputes the semifinals of Libertadores da América. The games against Athletico-PR will be played on August 30, in Curitiba, and September 6, at Allianz Parque.

Palmeiras’ three main competitors are also vying for other titles. Fluminense and Corinthians are involved in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, where they are opponents. Flamengo, in addition to the Libertadores semifinal, is also in the fight for the Copa do Brasil trophy.

The tie gets even bigger when these elements are taken into account, strengthened by a team that seems to have control of the most adverse situations that went through throughout the season. Palmeiras is, today, the most prepared team to be the Brazilian champion of 2022.

