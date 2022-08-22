Anitta asks for professional help after having her hair cut by Gkay: “Learning”

After waking up with the realization of what she did with her own hair after a performance the night before, Anitta was “in shock” with the result and tried to find a way to run after the damage. The look had already changed, it was a fact, now all that remained was to repair the cut and give the pop star a new face. And for that she had the help of a specialist in the subject.

This Sunday (21), Anitta received a visit from a hairdresser who tried to renew the look of the cat after the “madness” of asking the influencer Gkay to cut her hair the night before. It’s just that she had undergone a transformation shortly after performing at the Garota VIP, an event that brought together several celebrities in Rio de Janeiro. And then when she woke up and realized what she had done, she regretted it and called a professional to solve the problem.

The entire movement was recorded by friend and influencer David Brazil, who shared the moment of the singer’s new transformation on his official Instagram account. Anitta also used her social media to express herself: “Yeah folks, if you drink, don’t cut your hair! Glad the hair grows! If drinking doesn’t cut your hair, this is the lesson of the day”she said, who also asked her followers not to get upset with GKay.

“Don’t fight with Gkay, see people? Because when I want something… If she didn’t cut it, I have no doubt that, in the state I was there, I would take the scissors myself and cut it”, told Girl From Rio. After the performance, the singer shared that she would make the “change” in the look, warning that she would get a pair of scissors to cut her hair: “I’m going to get a pair of scissors and we’re going to cut our hair now. I’m going to get a pair of scissors and cut it just like Gkay”said the singer.