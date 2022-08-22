Anitta’s fan, a 55-year-old woman stirs the audience with a sway during the show; watch

Anitta’s classic phrase “Did you think I wasn’t going to wiggle my ass today?” won a new outfit this Saturday (20) during a concert by the singer. The star of the time was 55-year-old Marli Gomes, who declared that she was a fan of the artist. On stage, Dona Marli stirred the audience with her swing.

The two danced “Movimento da Sanfoninha” and the video went viral on social media. A unique experience, it was always my dream and yesterday I managed to make it come true. I’m very happy and still can’t believe it”, said Marli to Gshow.

The woman has lived in Rio de Janeiro for 21 years and went to the show with her daughter-in-law Debora Magalhães. She has two children and four grandchildren. “My family is very excited, I learned from them. My great-grandmother is 93 years old and has always been very lively. I grew up in the midst of this animation and today I am like this, happy and I love to dance”, she added.

“I used to talk a lot before that I wanted to go on stage, but it never crossed my mind that I would really make it and on top of Anitta’s side, it’s an inexplicable feeling.”

The invitation to go on stage came from the singer herself. Anitta saw Dona Marli breaking out in the audience and asked the security guards to bring her: “I was there in the audience and she stopped in front of me, called me aunt, laughing. She asked me to go up and for the security guards to help me.”

To the report, Debora said that her mother-in-law is incredible and has a lot of energy: “If you know Marli and didn’t believe me, imagine I took it. I left it at the front door and asked: ‘behave yourself’, I looked at the stage and saw her rolling with Anitta. My mother-in-law is the most incredible person, energy. If in 5 minutes she won an invitation from Gkay, imagine the farofa”, he joked.

“Guys, Marli doesn’t drink, it’s pure energy yes. A lady who has been through a lot and still smiles, Marli is the joy of the house, her grandchildren’s favorite grandmother and she just wanted to dance with Wesley Safadão. Thanks to her granddaughter who loves Anitta learned ‘Envolver’ and gave this icon.”