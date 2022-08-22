Aougue gourmet asks for judicial recovery with debts of R$ 2 million

Judge Anglizey Solivan de Oliveira accepted a request for judicial recovery from Casa de Carne Vargas Eirelli EPP, in Cuiabá. The establishment specializes in prime meats and currently has a debt of R$ 1,995,952.70. The magistrate also ordered the suspension of actions and executions against the company, as well as the prohibition of the establishment’s power cut, by Energisa.

According to the lawsuit, the company currently has BRL 37,589.61 in labor debts, in addition to owing BRL 62,546.57 to companies and most of it, BRL 1,879,516.52 to banks and suppliers. Among the creditors of Casa de Carne Vargas are Itaú Unibanco SA, Bradesco Financiamentos, BRF SA and Caixa Econômica Federal.

With the granting of the judicial recovery, the magistrate suspended actions and executions filed against the company. She also declared the essentiality of some goods declared by the establishment, with the exception of two vehicles: a Ford Ka 1.0 and a Honda CG 125 Cargo KS. It was also determined that Energisa SA ae refrain from cutting off the electricity supply, referring to overdue invoices prior to the request for judicial recovery.

The company also asked Itaú Unibanco and Caixa Econômica Federal to refrain from holding new amounts in the applicant’s bank accounts, under penalty of a daily fine, and to refund the amount of BRL 44,634.68 (Itaú), and BRL 5,248 .70 (Cash). The magistrate pointed out that she will manifest after the opinion of the judicial administrator who was appointed.

The judicial recovery will be conducted by the judicial administrator Elaine Cristina Ogliari Suzuki, who will receive R$ 39,919.04 for the work, divided into 30 installments of R$ 1,330.63. Creditors will have 15 days to question the amounts owed.

In its social networks, the company claims to be in the business since 1967. The last two posts were to open job vacancies, looking for cashier, cashier and production assistant. The establishment specializes in the sale of noble meats.