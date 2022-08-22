Archbishop Emeritus of Vitória remains in the ICU and has worsening health

Photo: TV Vitória





The Archbishop Emeritus of Victoria, Dom Luiz Mancilha Vilela, presented an aggravation in the health situation. Dom Luiz has been hospitalized since July 23 to treat liver complications and, according to the medical bulletin released this Sunday (21), the priest’s health has worsened considerably.

Information about the archbishop’s health status was released on the website of the Archdiocese of Vitoria and on the instagram of the Parish of Nossa Senhora da Conceição – Guarapari/ES.

In the post, the parish describes that the “general clinical condition of our Archbishop Emeritus Dom Luiz Mancilha has worsened considerably. Dom Luiz is hospitalized in the ICU of Hospital Cias – Unimed – Vitória.”.

Still in the post, the community asks the priests of the other parishes in the state to join in prayer for the archbishop.

“I want to invite all priests to encourage the brothers and sisters of our Archdiocese of Vitória, to intensify their prayers in favor of our Archbishop Emeritus. Let us also ask for the intercession of the Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Vitória, to intercede for all the sick, especially by Dom Luiz.”

The last update before this Sunday was published on the day July 29. At the time, according to the Archdiocese’s website, the archbishop was still hospitalized, but was recovering and reacting well to treatments.