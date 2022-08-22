Argentine Peso is the most searched currency on exchanges in July – Money Times

The devaluation of Weight Argentine made the demand for the currency increase in the houses of exchange Brazilians.

According to data from Travelex Confidence, the Argentine currency recorded the highest growth among the most traded currencies during the month of July.

When compared to the month of June, the Argentine peso had an increase of 12% in sales. In relation to July 2021, the coin was also the one that stood out the most, with a rise in searches of 1,618%

“With the appreciation of real against the Argentine peso and the high season, we already expected this increase in demand for the Argentine currency by Brazilian tourists”, says Jorge Arbex, director of retail and strategic planning at Grupo Travelex.

O euro appears in second place, with a 7% increase in sales, followed by lb sterling (6%). Year-over-year, currency purchases rose 237% and 431%, respectively.

already the dollar had a 1% drop in searches in July, but it accumulates a 64% increase in the annual comparison. The currency that fell the most between June and July was the Canadian dollar: -17%. Despite this, currency purchases rose 104% compared to July last year.

