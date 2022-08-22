Argentine Public Ministry prepares to ask for the arrest of Vice President Cristina Kirchner – News

The Public Ministry is preparing this Monday (22) to ask for a prison sentence against Argentine vice president Cristina Kirchner for alleged corruption when she was president of the country (2007-2015), a punishment that, if confirmed, could withdraw their political rights.

Attorney Sergio Mola opened the ninth and final hearing of the prosecution’s allegations with a review of the details of the case, in which more than a hundred witnesses testified.





Mola considered that the accused “made a plan” that intended to defraud the State through “discretion in the use of funds”.

The trial, which began in May 2019, investigates whether there was targeting and overpricing in public works concessions in the province of Santa Cruz, the political birthplace of the Kirchners.

During the hearings, remotely monitored by those involved, the Public Ministry named Kirchner as the leader of an illicit association and accused her of fraud against the State, crimes that can carry a sentence of up to 16 years in prison.

The Penal Code establishes that anyone convicted of these crimes will be disqualified from holding public office. For this, the conviction must be endorsed by the higher courts.

After the MP’s indictment is closed, the defense has ten working days to begin presenting its defense to the 13 defendants, which can take several months. The verdict must be announced before the end of the year.

The Public Ministry accuses the vice president of leading an “illicit association” to defraud the state through crimes that began in the presidency of her husband, Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), who died in 2010.

The FIU (Financial Information Unit) had considered it “irresponsible to proceed with an indictment” by rejecting the Public Ministry’s arguments about the existence of crimes of fraudulent administration and illicit association.





This Sunday (21), a public letter signed by more than 500 mayors expressed support for Kirchner, whom they consider “victim of judicial persecution”.

The deputies of the ruling Frente de Todos also released a declaration of support for Kirchner, president of the Senate, as well as a request published this Monday in the press with the signature of major political and cultural figures.

The 69-year-old vice president managed to overcome several rejected lawsuits for alleged crimes that took place during her two presidential terms (2007-2015), but she still faces five trials.



