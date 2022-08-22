Arnaldo Cezar reveals advice given to Galvão about leaving Globo

Credit: Reproduction

An iconic figure in sports broadcasts on Brazilian television, narrator Galvão Bueno has already announced that he will say goodbye to TV Globo after the Qatar World Cup. More than three decades have passed since his debut on the station, and now the communicator will seek new air, and has already dedicated himself to digital platforms.

Interviewed by UOL Esporte, former referee and former Globo commentator Arnaldo Cezar Coelho detailed that he has had several conversations with Galvão Bueno, noting that he has already pointed out to his friend that everything has a cycle. In Coelho’s view, the narrator has already managed to reinvent himself, and therefore he will still have a lot of space.

“Galvão is saying goodbye and has been talking to me a lot. I said: ‘Galvão, renewal, the line moves, and you’ve reinvented yourself. You will always be remembered, your voice will appear for I don’t know how many more years. It’s difficult, it’s not easy, but you get used to it if you’re prepared to leave,’” said Arnaldo, who also made a point of detailing how he left the station.

“I entered through the front door and left through the front door, even more so in my situation, of practically being a partner at Globo, because I have an affiliate, so I am a partner. It took a lot of people by surprise, but it was a decision. I think the following thing, you have to know how to enter and know how to leave at the right time, there is this story of saying goodbye and not saying goodbye”, said Arnaldo, who was the founder and currently works as director of TV Rio Sul, an affiliate of Rede Globo in Rio. of January.