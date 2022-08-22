Arsenal: Arteta is straight about Jesus’ performance: ‘Far from perfection’

Credit: Reproduction

Gabriel Jesus returned to have another prominent role in Arsenal’s victory in the Premier League. Although he didn’t score in the duel against Bournemouth, the Brazilian was part of two of the three goals in Mikel Arteta’s team’s 3-0 triumph. After the confrontation, the coach of the English team spoke about what he expects from shirt 9 and highlighted that the striker is “far from perfection”.

The impact of Gabriel Jesus’ arrival at Arsenal was immediate. The player has fueled the anticipation of Gunners fans and given hope to coach Mikel Arteta. That’s because shirt 9 was the big name of the team in the pre-season and is the team’s sensation in these first three rounds of the 2022/23 Premier League.

The Brazilian, in the first three games of the English Championship, has 8 shots with 2 goals scored and 3 assists distributed to his teammates at Arsenal.

In addition, the forward of the selection has won the pages of English newspapers, which recognize the great moment of the player.

“The Brazilian was superb again in the Gunners’ comfortable victory over Bournemouth, heavily involved in his team’s first two goals before having his goal disallowed by VAR at the end of the match,” praised the English newspaper. Evening Standard.

📊 Gabriel Jesus in his first 200 minutes with the Arsenal shirt: ◉ 3 games

◉ 2 goals

◉ 3 assists

◉ 8 submissions

◉ 3 shots on target

◉ 5 assists to finish ▸ Premier League Leader in Assists

▸ 1 participation every 42 minutes 🇺🇸📞 pic.twitter.com/HAieG3kxqX — Gabriel Jesus Brazil 🇧🇷 (@Gabriel_JesusBR) August 20, 2022

Arsenal manager’s words about Gabriel Jesus

Although he praised Gabriel Jesus a lot, Mikel Arteta insisted that the Brazilian can reach new levels, much higher than what he has presented so far.

“These individual actions make a difference in football,” Arteta told Sky Sports. He added: “He is 25 years old, so he can still improve his level a lot. He is hungry enough and has a huge desire to improve and be the best he can be. That’s what he needs to do,” the Arsenal manager continued.

“still far [da perfeição]. We had some strong periods and we were very efficient in the first half against the opponent, but in the second half we gave Bournemouth a lot of chances to put the ball in the net and then, that way, you will suffer in the games”, evaluated the Gunners coach.

“I’m proud because it’s not easy to come here and win 3-0, but there are still things to improve,” he concluded on Arsenal’s triumph.