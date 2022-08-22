‘Arthur Aguiar was boycotted by TV Globo’

In this week’s “De Lado com Fefito”, Sonia Abrão opened up about the rumors that she would have received money from Maíra Cardi to support Arthur Aguiar during “BBB 22”. “As Fabíola Reipert says, we work in an environment that is a swampy world”, she laughed, remembering her professional colleague.

And about Arthur Aguiar, Sonia hasn’t changed her mind one iota. “I defend Arthur to this day. He suffered a boycott by Globo itself, a terrible cancellation out here. But he deserved to win”, she said. “He was very betrayed within the ‘BBB’, he was bullied, and why? Why did he betray his wife?”

For Sonia, who continues to communicate with “the bakery staff”, the “BBB 22” champion should return to making soap operas. “At some point, this negative wave that came with everything they did to him will pass”, she predicted.

I think Arthur should go back to soap operas. That’s where I think the restoration of his career will happen, not for the music.

‘I don’t run away from an artist’

The presenter of RedeTV! he also showed that his reputation as a fearless journalist, who does not shy away from difficult subjects, is fully justified. In the interview with the Splash columnist, she didn’t dodge any of the questions.

And assured that this is his behavior all the time. “I don’t run away from an artist,” she said. “In this profession, we don’t always speak well, and sometimes we come across these people. A lot of people leave the band so they don’t have to face it; I don’t do that”, he guaranteed.

Sonia started working with celebrity journalism in the 1980s and participated in the entire evolution of this coverage niche. “We took up space in columns of the most popular newspapers,” she recalled.

“Then the big newspapers started to have variety supplements, where the main subject was TV. When the gossip programs arrived on TV, it exploded”, he said. After that, nothing was the same.

In the 21st century, gossip has taken on a very preponderant proportion in the media. But there is still a lot of prejudice, and they think we are always under suspicion of something. But we learn to deal with it.

‘Ana Maria Braga lies a lot’

In the interview with Fefito, Sonia Abrão answered what she thought of several celebrities. From the young Maisa to the veteran Ana Maria Braga, the journalist did not mince words with anyone.

“I’ve been teasing Maisa since she was little. I thought she was a naughty child and, after she grew up, she became obnoxious, arrogant. She gives me the feeling that she thinks she’s better than everyone else,” he said.

Sonia was equally direct in relation to Ana Maria Braga.

I’ve always had a problem with Ana because she lies a lot, man. I think she is fantastic as a communicator and I strongly defend her permanence at Globo. But several times she denied many things that were true.

At another time, he extended his sincerity to Anitta. “Ludmilla or Anitta?”, asked Fefito, and Sonia chose Lud without a second thought. “You don’t like Anitta, do you?”, asked the columnist. “I don’t like Anitta, not at all”, explained Sonia.

‘I have a great affection for Leão Lobo’

Sonia Abrão also spoke about the competition in “De Lado Com Fefito”. With these, the relationship of the presenter of “A Tarde É Sua”, on RedeTV!, is usually more friendly.

With Leão Lobo, she says she has had “ups and downs”. “But we’ve been through so much on this road. Today I have a great affection for him”, she said. With veterans such as Nelson Rubens (“absolutely unpredictable”) and Decio Piccinini (“It was my boss at Contigo”), she also has nothing but admiration.

Of the new generation, he praised columnist Fabia Oliveira. “She works well, she knows the limit of where she can spice it up, give the scoop,” she said. And also Fabiola Reipert. “We’ve known each other for a long time, we have a history of collegiality and coexistence.”

O Side by side with Fefito airs every Thursday at 2pm on home UOL and on Splash’s YouTube channel. Artists and media personalities chat with the Splash columnist who goes from life and career to the moments of embarrassment that everyone goes through from time to time.