As provocation, Russia may try Ukrainian soldiers on Independence Day, says Zelensky

Russia could take the provocative move of starting trials of Ukrainian soldiers as Ukraine prepares to celebrate the 31st anniversary of its independence, warned President Volodmyr Zelensky.

The head of state cited press reports that Russia is preparing to try Ukrainian fighters captured during the seizure of the port of Mariupol, in the south of the country, next Wednesday (24), the anniversary of independence.

The 24th of August will also mark the six months of Russia’s invasion of the country, a devastating war that has already claimed thousands of deaths.





“If this despicable trial takes place, if our people are led to these scenarios of violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuses,” Zelensky said.

“This will be the line from which there will be no negotiation possible,” he added.

Zelensky had already warned on Saturday that “Russia could go out of its way to do something particularly disgusting and cruel.”

The president highlighted that one of the “key objectives of the enemy” is to humiliate the Ukrainian people and “generate depression, fear and conflict”.

“We must be strong enough to resist any provocation” and “make the occupiers pay for their terror,” he added.

An aide to the presidency, Mikhaylo Podoliak, warned, in turn, that Russia could intensify the bombings on August 23 and 24.





“Russia is an archaic state that ties its actions to certain dates, it’s a kind of obsession. They hate us and will try to increase the number of bombings of our cities, including Kiev, with cruise missiles,” he said, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Faced with fears, Kiev authorities announced a ban on any public demonstrations from August 22 to 25 in the capital.

On Saturday, the governor of the Kharkiv region (east-central) announced a long curfew from 23 to 25 August.

“We will be as vigilant as possible during the holiday of our independence,” argued Governor Oleg Synegubov on Telegram.







