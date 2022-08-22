Astronomers Release Mosaic of Galaxies Seen by James Webb | Science

A group of astronomers from several countries this week released a mosaic of 690 individual frames of galaxies seen by NASA’s James Webb telescope.
The mosaic, made by the “Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS)” group, is an amalgamation of four images taken by James Webb. The original file, in high resolution, is about 360 MB and can be downloaded from this link. The medium resolution image is at the top of the report.
The group highlighted six points on the mosaic and explained what each showed. See below:
Point 1, similar to a blue ball, is a blue spiral of a galaxy. — Photo: Playback/Twitter Rebecca Larson
On the social network Twitter, doctoral student in astrophysics Rebecca Larson, who is part of CEERS, explained image 1, which looks like a blue ball: “These clusters are small pockets of stars forming!”, she said.
Point 2 was an image of a galaxy compared to the game “Pacman” by scientists: a random alignment of a bright galaxy with several smaller galaxies arcing across the sky.
Point 3, the “space Kraken” – an interactive system of galaxies – is 9 billion light-years from Earth:
Point 3, the ‘space Kraken’, is 9 billion light-years from Earth — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Rebecca Larson
Image 4 was described by Larson as a “chaos” – a cluster of interacting galaxies that also hosts the first potential detection of a supernova (a star explosion) by James Webb.
In Image 5, Larson highlighted the level of detail of the galaxies that James Webb was able to capture:
“I had a really hard time choosing specific galaxies to show, but I kept coming back to this spiral because of the insane amount of detail we’re capturing with James Webb in galaxies so far away,” said the astrophysicist. The galaxy in the image is about 6.4 billion light years away.
In image 6, Larson makes a joke: “I tried to call this appearance the ‘big space confusion’, but the press people said ‘no'”.
The fourth image is of a galaxy with a tidal tail and a cluster of red galaxies. — Photo: Playback/Twitter Rebecca Larson
The CEERS group clarified that the image shows a random alignment of a galaxy with a tidal tail – a result of the gravitational interaction between two galaxies – and a cluster of red galaxies.