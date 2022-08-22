Atlético-MG has 11% chances of Libertadores; probability drops after new defeat | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG’s life is not good in the Brazilian Championship. The fight to enter the G-6 continues, but with a new defeat in the account. The chances of Galo reaching Libertadores 2023 have dropped from a mathematical point of view. According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, the probability is now at 11%.

Atlético-MG loses to Goiás and leaves the field booed at Mineirão

Atlético lost to Goiás last Saturday by 1-0, at home. There are three consecutive defeats as home team in the competition. It continues with 35 points, in seventh place, but now with chances to see Internacional (sixth) overtake Athletico-PR (5th), with three points more than Galo.

UFMG’s accounts consider the G-6 becoming G-8, something with concrete chances of happening, since Palmeiras and Flamengo are alive in Libertadores, as well as Hurricane. In addition to Flamengo and Corinthians, members of the G-6, they are also in the Copa do Brasil.

Atlético will have the classic with América, at Independência, over the weekend, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be at 16:00 on Sunday, at Estádio Independência. Coelho, by the way, is in ninth place, with 31 points, and is also chasing a spot in the Libertadores (6.4% chance).

In relation to the title, a reality very, but very distant from Atlético. Not even a run and a sequence of victories seems to be enough to stick to Palmeiras. The leader drew with Flamengo, which was vice-leader, but was overtaken by Fluminense.

The chances of the Rooster being two-time champion of the running points is a measly 0.25%. While Verdão has 76%.

– The team is experiencing this moment when it is not managing to turn 10% of the chances it has into goals. If today you turn 10% of the conclusions, you score 3 goals. We are not having the calm, the tranquility to define a move, the ball is not coming in and you have to insist, work. It’s not lack of work, you can be sure. but it is the moment we live, and it only passes with work and with the opportunity to reverse it in the next game – highlighted coach Cuca.

