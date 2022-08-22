Autoimmune hepatitis: understand the disease that killed the 2022 Libertadores Futsal champion

Caused by an immune system disorder, autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) It is a non-contagious disease that starts to recognize liver cells (mainly hepatocytes) as foreign and triggers chronic inflammation and progressive destruction of the same. It usually reaches more women between 20 and 30 years.

Last Friday, the futsal player Pietra Medeiros, who defended Taboão Magnus, died at the age of 20, victim of the disease. The athlete who, still in 2022, was Libertadores champion with the São Paulo team, had been hospitalized for more than 10 days because of the illness. In the same week, she underwent a liver transplant, but did not survive.

What is autoimmune hepatitis?

Autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) is a chronic necroinflammatory liver disease, whose triggering agents are not yet established. It usually manifests between 20 and 30 years of age. The immune system starts to recognize its own cells as foreign and attacks them, causing a decrease or stop in the functioning of the liver.

“Autoimmune hepatitis has two forms of presentation. type 1 it’s the type 2. The first case manifests itself in adolescence, when the puberty and hormones spurt begins, which destroys the liver until the age of 20, or even earlier, in those years of liver transplantation. And type 2, which usually manifests between the ages of 20 and 30″, says Eloiza Quintela, a liver transplant surgeon at Hospital 9 Julho, in São Paulo.

What causes the disease?

The cause of the disease is poorly understood; probably due to the interaction between genetic predisposition and external triggering agent (infectious, drugs or toxins).

Is it contagious?

It’s not contagious. Because they are autoantibodies generated in that person and have a genetic/family relationship.

What are the main symptoms?

Pain in the joints or abdomen on the side of the liver;

Fluid in the abdomen;

Nausea or vomiting;

Fatigue, malaise or loss of appetite;

Yellow skin and eyes.

Why, in the case of the Brazilian futsal game, did it get worse so fast?

Autoimmune hepatitis can manifest in a severe form – fulminant with massive destruction of the liver where the only solution is organ transplantation. “It affects more young women between 20 and 30 years old. It affects more women in the proportion of 3 women to 1 man”, adds Eloiza.

How is the diagnosis made?

Diagnosis is made with clinical history and blood antibody measurements, liver biopsy, if necessary.

Is there treatment?

Yup. Treatment usually includes corticosteroids and immunosuppressants.

Untreated AIH has a poor prognosis, with 5-year and 10-year survival rates of 50% and 10%, respectively.

“Up to 40% of patients with severe untreated disease progress to death within six months of diagnosis, and liver cirrhosis progresses in at least 40% of survivors. The survival of patients who respond to treatment is similar to that of the normal population and exceeds 80% in 20 years, according to the recommendations of the American Society for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) and guidelines of the Brazilian Society of Hepatology (SBH)”. According to the Liver Transplant surgeon at Hospital 9 Julho, in São Paulo, there is treatment.