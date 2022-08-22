AUXÍLIO BRASIL 600: Cashier pays R$600 in AUGUST to the LAST group today; see how to receive

This Monday (22), Caixa Econômica Federal pays the August installment of Auxílio Brasil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 0,
This Monday (22), the Federal Savings Bank pay the August installment Brazil aid to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 0. The benefit being paid is R$ 600, and will continue in this amount until December of this year, according to the approved Constitutional Amendment.
In addition to expanding the benefit, the Amendment allowed for the inclusion of another 2.2 million families in the income transfer program. As a result, Auxílio Brasil started to serve more than 20.2 million people as of this month. Beneficiaries can make an inquiry with the Auxílio Brasil or Caixa Tem application.
However, in January, the minimum amount of the program will return to R$ 400, unless a new proposal is approved to maintain the payments of R$ 600. It is worth mentioning that this month the transfers of Auxílio Brasil were brought forward by decision of the Ministry of Citizenshiphowever, until now, the other calendars will follow the project’s pattern.
Who receives the Brazil Aid?
To have access to the benefit, the family must meet one of the following requirements:
- Being in extreme poverty, whose family income is up to R$105 per person in the family; or
- Being in a situation of poverty, with a per capita family income of up to R$ 210, as long as there are pregnant women, nursing mothers, or people under 21 years of age among its members.
In addition, there are three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:
- If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;
- if you are in CadUniquebut did not receive Bolsa Família: goes to the reserve list;
- If you are not on CadÚnico: you must seek a CRAS for registration, without guarantee of receiving.
Calendar of the Aid Brazil of R$ 600
See the payment schedule for all planned installments with a value of R$ 600:
|end of NIS
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December
|1
|09/Aug
|September 19
|18/Oct
|nov/17
|12/dec
|two
|aug 10
|20/sep
|19/Oct
|nov/18
|13/dec
|3
|aug 11
|sep/21
|20/Oct
|nov/21
|14/dec
|4
|aug 12
|22/Sep
|21/Oct
|nov/22
|15/dec
|5
|aug 15
|23/Sep
|24/Oct
|nov/23
|16/dec
|6
|aug 16
|26/sep
|25/Oct
|nov/24
|19/dec
|7
|aug 17
|27/sep
|26/Oct
|nov/25
|20/dec
|8
|Aug 18
|28/sept
|27/Oct
|nov/28
|21/dec
|9
|Aug 19
|29/Sep
|28/Oct
|29/nov
|22/dec
|0
|aug 22
|30/sep
|31/Oct
|nov/30
|December 23
Brazil Assistance Consultation
By phone:
- At the call center of the Ministry of Citizenship, at number 121;
- At the Caixa call center, at number 111.
By apps:
- In the Auxílio Brasil app (available free of charge for Android and iOS);
- In the Caixa Tem app (available for free for Android and iOS).