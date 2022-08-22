AUXÍLIO BRASIL 600: Cashier pays R$600 in AUGUST to the LAST group today; see how to receive

This Monday (22), the Federal Savings Bank pay the August installment Brazil aid to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 0. The benefit being paid is R$ 600, and will continue in this amount until December of this year, according to the approved Constitutional Amendment.

In addition to expanding the benefit, the Amendment allowed for the inclusion of another 2.2 million families in the income transfer program. As a result, Auxílio Brasil started to serve more than 20.2 million people as of this month. Beneficiaries can make an inquiry with the Auxílio Brasil or Caixa Tem application.

However, in January, the minimum amount of the program will return to R$ 400, unless a new proposal is approved to maintain the payments of R$ 600. It is worth mentioning that this month the transfers of Auxílio Brasil were brought forward by decision of the Ministry of Citizenshiphowever, until now, the other calendars will follow the project’s pattern.

Who receives the Brazil Aid?

To have access to the benefit, the family must meet one of the following requirements:

Being in extreme poverty, whose family income is up to R$105 per person in the family; or

Being in a situation of poverty, with a per capita family income of up to R$ 210, as long as there are pregnant women, nursing mothers, or people under 21 years of age among its members.

In addition, there are three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

if you are in CadUnique but did not receive Bolsa Família: goes to the reserve list;

but did not receive Bolsa Família: goes to the reserve list; If you are not on CadÚnico: you must seek a CRAS for registration, without guarantee of receiving.

Calendar of the Aid Brazil of R$ 600

See the payment schedule for all planned installments with a value of R$ 600:

end of NIS August September October November December 1 09/Aug September 19 18/Oct nov/17 12/dec two aug 10 20/sep 19/Oct nov/18 13/dec 3 aug 11 sep/21 20/Oct nov/21 14/dec 4 aug 12 22/Sep 21/Oct nov/22 15/dec 5 aug 15 23/Sep 24/Oct nov/23 16/dec 6 aug 16 26/sep 25/Oct nov/24 19/dec 7 aug 17 27/sep 26/Oct nov/25 20/dec 8 Aug 18 28/sept 27/Oct nov/28 21/dec 9 Aug 19 29/Sep 28/Oct 29/nov 22/dec 0 aug 22 30/sep 31/Oct nov/30 December 23

Brazil Assistance Consultation

By phone:

At the call center of the Ministry of Citizenship, at number 121;

At the Caixa call center, at number 111.

By apps:

In the Auxílio Brasil app (available free of charge for Android and iOS);

In the Caixa Tem app (available for free for Android and iOS).