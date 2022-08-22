Auxílio Brasil ends payments this Monday: See if you receive

Payments of R$ 600 for the month of August from Auxílio Brasil end this Monday, see who receives it!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Auxílio Brasil payments for the month of August end this Monday. The last group to have access to the benefit is made up of people with a final NIS (Social Identification Number) 0. This was the first month with the new value of R$ 600.

The new value and expansion of the program to serve over 2 million families were introduced by the Auxílios PEC (Proposal to Amend the Constitution). The cost of the measure exceeds R$ 41 billion.

Brazil Assistance Calendar

Check out the full program schedule this month.

No. 1 No. 2 No. 3 No. 4 No. 5 No. 6 No. 7 No. 8 No. 9 No. 0 08/09 08/10 08/11 08/12 08/15 08/16 08/17 08/18 05/19 05/22

For the next few months, the payment schedule should return to the usual. During this year, benefits were deposited on the last working days of each month.

Queue for Auxílio Brasil zeroed?

One of the objectives with the expansion of the program by the recently approved proposal is to eliminate the waiting list for Auxílio Brasil.

People waiting in line are Brazilians who meet the requirements for entry into the program but who have not yet received the installments due to lack of government funding.

With the approval of the PEC, around R$ 26 billion are being allocated to Auxílio Brasil. It is estimated that more than 2 million families in the queue will join the payroll.

However, the latest data from the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) indicate that the number of citizens in the queue exceeds the Federal Government’s estimate.

In this sense, it is likely that the queue will not be completely emptied. In addition, new families are expected to wait to enter the program.

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

States most benefited by Aid Brazil

According to data from the National Secretariat of Income and Citizenship, the states with the highest number of beneficiary families are:

Bahia: 2.26 million families;

São Paulo: 2.18 million families;

Pernambuco: 1.44 million families;

Minas Gerais: 1.43 million families;

Rio de Janeiro: 1.33 million families;

Ceará: 1.32 million families;

Pará: 1.15 million families;

Maranhão: 1.1 million families.

Single Registration

It is important to keep the data entered in the Cadastro Único always up to date. The Federal Government announced that undocumented families on the platform will be removed and benefits will be cancelled.

To check the situation, just access the Meu CadÚnico app or contact the Ministry of Citizenship, by phone 121.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com