Avail x International; where to watch live this Monday (22) match for the Brasileirão

Avaí x Internacional will face each other on the night of this Monday (22), starting at 8 pm, at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis. The match is valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Where to watch live Avaí vs Internacional

The match between Avaí x Internacional on Monday night (22) will be broadcast live on the pay channel SporTV and also on Premiere FC, starting at 8pm.

O ScenarioMT is a credible Live Football news source, visit our page for more exclusive content.

See next: Elano leaves Náutico with 1 victory, 5 defeats and Timbu in the bottom; check out who can be the replacement

How the teams arrive

Now, Avaí, under the command of coach Eduardo Barroca, enters the field under pressure. That’s because, with the 1-1 draw against Goiás away from home last week, they fell into the relegation zone.

So, with 23 points, Leão da Ilha starts the round as the 17th place and knows he needs an immediate reaction. Consequently, this involves beating Internacional at home, an opponent that will certainly have a good number of fans in the stadium, due to the proximity of the two states.

See below: Santos vs. São Paulo; where to watch live this Sunday’s game (21) for the Brasileirão

Another curiosity is that Avaí has ​​in its squad the Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero, 38 years old, who was at Internacional until last year. Now, it will be his first reunion with his former team.

In turn, Colorado, commanded by coach Mano Menezes, is in sixth place, in the classification zone for the pre-Libertadores. So, at least try to stay there and, who knows, reach the direct classification zone.

What about this cuteness passing on your timeline?! 🥹🥰🇦🇹❤️ Post a photo using the hashtag #ColoradoJogaJunto and appear on our networks. 🇦🇹🫶 📷 A.Santiago pic.twitter.com/CRMWlvXV3Z — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) August 20, 2022

In the last round, Inter played one of their best matches of the year and beat Fluminense 3-0, in Beira-Rio. Not to mention a goal disallowed by VAR for offside.

In this way, the gauchos try to maintain a regularity now and bet on the irregularity of Avaí to triumph away from home.

Possible lineups

For the game soon, Avaí should enter the field with Keiller, Bustos, Vitão, Mercado, Renê, Gabriel, Maurício, Johnny, de Pena, Wanderson and Alemão.

In turn, Internacional should play with Vladimir, Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz, Cortes, Raniele, Lucas Ventura, Bruno Silva, Natanael, Guerrero and Bissoli.

See next: Atlético Mineiro: since June, Galo has not been able to win at home this season

Related