Average price of a liter of gasoline drops by R$ 0.17 in Ceará in one week

The average price of a liter of regular gasoline in Ceará fell by R$0.17 in the last week, equivalent to 3.01%, from R$5.64 to R$5.47.

This is what the weekly survey released by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) reveals. In the last two weeks, the agency was the victim of hacker attacks, when it failed to disclose the prices of seven fuels (including LPG, or cooking gas) measured at stations and resellers spread across 430 municipalities (12 in Ceará) in the 27 states. Brazilians.

The drop in the average price of gasoline comes after Petrobras announced, last Tuesday, the 16th, a reduction of R$ 0.18 in the price for distributors, which went from R$ 3.71 to R$ 3.53.

It is worth remembering that, on July 12, the State government enacted a law that established a ceiling of 20% on the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), 18% in line with federal legislation approved in June and 2 % for the State Fund for Combating Poverty (Fecop), also contributing to the reduction in the final value of the product at the pumps.

In comparison with the average price of fuel registered in the month of July in Ceará, regular gasoline had a decrease of R$ 0.92, equivalent to 14.39%. The municipality of Maracanaú has the lowest average price in the state, R$5.35, while Itapipoca has the highest average price, reaching R$6.29.

It is also in the territory of Itapipoquense where you can find the gas station with the highest maximum price in the state: R$ 6.40. The municipalities of Crato and Fortaleza have the gas stations with the lowest minimum price in Ceará: R$ 5.19.

In turn, the average price of a liter of gasoline with additives in Ceará fell by R$ 0.19 in one week (3.21% reduction) and R$ 0.93 (14.55% decrease) in comparison with the average of the month of July.

Other fuels

All other fuels surveyed by the ANP had their average prices reduced in Ceará, both in comparison with the week prior to the survey and in comparison with the average for the month of July.

In one week, the biggest drop in the average price was verified in the liter of diesel oil, which fell by 3.63%, from R$ 7.42 to R$ 7.15. The fuel also had a reduction of 7.86% when compared to the average value found in Ceará gas stations in July. Already the liter of S10 diesel, the most consumed in the country, fell 2.87% in a week and 6.67% from last month to here.

In turn, hydrous ethanol had the biggest drop compared to last month (with the exception of gasoline itself): 13.14%. As a result, the average price of biofuel produced from sugarcane increased from R$ 5.78 per liter to R$ 5.02 in the analyzed period. In one week, the reduction was 2.52%.

Natural Gas Vehicles (CNG) had more modest reductions of, respectively, 0.56% in the week and 5.35% in comparison with July. Currently, the average price per cubic meter (m³) of this fuel is R$ 5.30.

Finally, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG or cooking gas) practically did not fluctuate as much in the comparison with the week prior to the survey (reduction of 0.34%) as with the one made in relation to last month (fall of 0.41% ) and is sold on average for R$ 114.94 per 13 kg cylinder.

