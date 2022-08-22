Baby dies shot in father’s arms in Fortaleza

One Nine-month-old baby died after being shot this Saturday, 20. The crime took place in the Pici neighborhood, in Fortaleza. The shooters have not yet been identified.

According THE PEOPLE found, the target of the shots would be the child’s father, who was holding the boy at the time of the shooting. The child was taken to a health unit, but could not resist the injuries. The father received medical attention.

According to findings from the THE PEOPLE, there was tension in the neighborhood where the crime took place. Residents were appalled by the situation. According to the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), a third person was hit shots, but did not seek medical help.

The Civil Police of Ceará (PC-CE) reported that the victims had criminal records. The passages in the Police are for the following crimes: integrating criminal organization, homicide, drug trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm, theft, corruption of minors, threat in the context of domestic violence, resistance, contempt and disobedience.

The agency also informed that it is carrying out steps to determine responsibility for the crime. Until the moment, the shooters were not identified. The investigation is carried out by the Homicide and Personal Protection Police Station (DHPP).

denunciations

The SSPDS reinforces that the population can contribute to investigations by passing on information, with confidentiality and anonymity guaranteed.

Dial-Report: 181

SSPDS WhatsApp: (85) 3101 0181

DHPP (WhatsApp links): (85) 3257 4807

Updated at 14:00 on 08/21/2022

