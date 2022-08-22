Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) changes the value of dividends and interest on equity – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 10 hours ago Business Comments Off on Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) changes the value of dividends and interest on equity – Money Times 2 Views

Bank of Brazil Blockchain
Banco do Brasil pays around R$ 2.2 billion in earnings. (Image: Agência Senado)

O Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) informed this Monday (22) that it has updated the value of dividends and interest on equity that will be paid on August 31.

According to the company, dividends per share go from R$0.20018899819 to BRL 0.20389622620.

Interest on equity goes from R$0.57067846688 to BRL 0.58124665604.

  • HIGH DIVIDEND ALERT: Ambev (ABEV3), BB Seguridade (BBSE3) and 3 other stocks that can ‘explode’ dividends in your pocket. Check the full list

The change is made in view of the Selic, the basic interest rate, currently at 13.75% per year.

In total, Banco do Brasil pays around R$2.2 billion in earnings related to the second quarter of this year, after recording an adjusted net income of R$7.8 billion in the period.

The result represented a jump of 54.8% in relation to the same period last year and came above the estimates of the market consensus, which pointed to gains of R$ 6.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg.

See the notice on Banco do Brasil dividends


Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and gain access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: a summary of the main news of the day on Minute Money TimesO Money Times Replyin which our journalists ask questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more… Click here and follow our profile now!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

LOTOFÁCIL: Result of today’s Lotofácil contest 2605, Monday (22/08)

Some draws will be held this Monday (22), among them, the 2605 lottoeasy. THE Savings …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved