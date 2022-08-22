Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) changes the value of dividends and interest on equity – Money Times

O Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) informed this Monday (22) that it has updated the value of dividends and interest on equity that will be paid on August 31.

According to the company, dividends per share go from R$0.20018899819 to BRL 0.20389622620.

Interest on equity goes from R$0.57067846688 to BRL 0.58124665604.

The change is made in view of the Selic, the basic interest rate, currently at 13.75% per year.

In total, Banco do Brasil pays around R$2.2 billion in earnings related to the second quarter of this year, after recording an adjusted net income of R$7.8 billion in the period.

The result represented a jump of 54.8% in relation to the same period last year and came above the estimates of the market consensus, which pointed to gains of R$ 6.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg.

See the notice on Banco do Brasil dividends



