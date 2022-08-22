Banco do Brasil resumes exclusive credit for people with disabilities

BB Accessibility is back, but with some changes. Check out the new rates!

Last Wednesday (17), Banco do Brasil resumed its line of credit for people with disabilities, BB Acessibilidade. However, there was an increase in the interest rate.

In summary, the line of credit is intended to finance assistive technology for people with disabilities, such as wheelchairs, adaptations to residential properties and hearing aids. However, since August 1st, the credit was suspended.

Thus, with the change, the minimum interest rate increased from 5% to 6% per year. And the maximum rate rose from 5.5% to 7.5% per year. In addition, interest varies according to the income of the borrower, from:

6% for those who receive up to five minimum wages;

7.5% for those who earn between five and ten minimum wages.

According to Banco do Brasil, the suspension of the credit line had occurred “due to ongoing discussions about its financial conditions”. However, the advisory did not specify what these conditions are, however, according to information from a source close to the negotiations, the institution was negotiating with the government to increase the subsidy given to this type of credit.

Regarding the increase in rates, Banco do Brasil stated that “the rates practiced in accessibility credit continue to be attractive to the target audience”. He also stated that, although the Selic rate had risen, the bank acted to ensure that the interest charged on the line continued at a lower level than the basic interest rate.

Financing

In short, the financing continues from R$70 to R$30 thousand and the payment term is up to 60 months – five years.

The credit line for people with disabilities was created in 2021 and has already made R$813 million available and has served approximately 100,000 people. According to Banco do Brasil, in the first seven months of 2022, there were 5,900 operations, with disbursements of at least R$65.9 million.

Image: Vergani Photography / Shutterstock.com