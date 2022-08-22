Banco Original creates 100% digital shared account; see how to request

Banco Original launched a joint account for account holders. Customers will now be able to add a second holder to the shared account, thus allowing access to all services. The partner will be able to perform actions like making payments, ordering new cards, making withdrawals and some other financial activities.

the news is available since the last 15th, Monday. The shared account is 100% digital and uncomplicated. The order is made through the Banco Original app.

According to Banco Original, you do not need to be related to the other person to apply for the account in question, but you must be over 18 years old.

The idea of ​​creating the service at Banco Original was to respond to a request from those customers who seek to jointly control their budget. This is already common in traditional banks, but is being seen as a differential by those who are digital.

So, to request the shared account, just access the Banco Original application and request the desired inclusion. After that, it is necessary to click on “Joint account” and add the CPF of the second holder, so that the person invited will receive an invitation by email and also a notification by the application.

Upon accepting the invitation, the next step is validation as it is required for security reasons. Only then will access to the account be released with all benefits that the first holder has.

In principle, according to Banco Original, it will only be possible to have a second holder who is a customer of the bank. Despite this, the plans are to include non-account holders in the near future.

That way, after adding the second holder, the person will no longer need approval to move the account. That is, you will not need to consult anyone to make payments or take advantage of the other options available.