Band chooses the worst time to debut their comedy show – Prisma









In addition to what has always been programmed for the period, no one should expect any major surprises or news on TV this second semester.

Political propaganda, elections and even a World Cup ahead are sufficient reasons to stop or even derail bolder plans.

In addition to “Fazenda” on Record and “The Voice”, with Fátima Bernardes on Globo, but which already have fixed places on the calendar, practically nothing else.

And that’s what good judgment dictates.

Hence the surprise to see the Band fix and insist on the premiere of the humorous “Nóis na Firma” for the period, on September 3, even more so on a Saturday, immediately after the political parties program.

Something that goes against everything that exists as a teaching or elementary programming strategy.

It is regrettable because initiatives in the field of humor are so rare, that when there is one, it is launched at such an inappropriate time. A real shame.



And there’s this

From next Friday, the date of the beginning of electoral propaganda on TV and radio, the Band will air “Hilário Eleitoral”, at 20:55.

The novelty, a five-minute frame, has the participation of the cast of the humorous “Nóis na Firma”.













First chapter

Isadora Cruz is one of the bets of “Mar do Sertão”, a telenovela by Mário Teixeira, which as of today occupies the 6 pm time on Globo.

In the first chapter, the protagonist Candoca helps deliver a goat at Timbó’s (Enrique Diaz) house. The young woman is a teacher at the fictional Canta Pedra, but dreams of becoming a doctor.



Because?

Here it was discussed and other journalists, such as Arnaldo Ribeiro, also raised the question of why there is a monitor connected to Globo in the VAR room?

There are already so many complaints and doubts about its misuse, that this suspicion could be very well avoided. But not.



Rock in Rio

Thus, the broadcasting scheme of “Rock In Rio” on Globo was defined, with a presentation by Marcos Mion.

On the 2nd, 8th and 9th of September, screening after “Conversa com Bial”; 3 and 10, following “Altas Horas”, and 4, 11 and 18, after “Domingo Maior”.



It’s in

Emilio Dantas can already be confirmed in “Vai na Fé”, a telenovela by Rosane Svartman that will replace “Cara e Coragem” in the 19h slot on Globo.

He will play the businessman Téo, the great villain of history.



first of the series

“Where’s the Ray Van That Was Here?” is the episode that will open the series “Os Parças” on Globoplay, still without a premiere date.

The first week of recording has already been completed and the program, led by Tom Cavalcante, has a very strong cast also on streaming. Lucy Ramos is one of the attractions.













Two times

Vicky Valentim, also in the series “Reis” as Darim, has just finished participating in the recordings of “Independências”, directed by Luiz Fernando Carvalho on TV Cultura, which premieres on September 7th.

Vicky plays the character Aia and works with big names such as Antonio Fagundes and André Frateschi.



theater

Aguinaldo Silva, always dividing himself between Portugal and Brazil, is finalizing the text of “Lunch With A Estrela”, which takes place in 1980 when the dictatorship still reigned in Brazil.

The play shows a group of transvestites and transsexuals in a kitchenette in Lapa, Rio, who plan to take revenge on a torturer delegate.



quoted name

Patrícia Maldonado, a well-known name on our TV, who has been living in the United States for some time, will be able to collaborate in the programming of Rede TV!.

Especially on “TV Fama” and “Galera Esporte Clube”, among others, in the vacancy left by Eliseu Caetano, who will now work as spokesman for the Brazilian government in Washington.



Book

This coming Thursday, starting at seven in the evening, at Livraria da Travessa in Shopping Leblon, Rio, the launch of “Nobody knows who I am (Bethania now knows!)” by writer Carlos Jardim will take place.

Andréia Sadi signs the book’s preface.



only suggestion

There was even a certain movement on Rede TV! for “Superpop”, an important brand of the house, to return with daily editions.

But this collides with several factors, starting with Luciana Gimenez herself, who has been fighting for more time to dedicate herself to her family. In addition to commitments outside the country.













JR series

“Perigos ao Redor” is the new series of “Jornal da Record”.

An alert about accidents that happen at home, such as cylinder explosions, glass box, oil burns, falls from stairs. Its consequences.

What precautions should be taken? Debut this Monday.



Hit – Rebate

• TV Gazeta will return this year to promote the “Round Table Trophy” party, interrupted by the pandemic.

• President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will open, this Monday, the series of interviews with candidates in the “Jornal Nacional”…

• … Tomorrow, Tuesday, it will be the turn of Ciro Gomes (PDT); on Thursday, Lula (PT) and, on Friday, Simone Tebet (MDB).

• This Monday, 9 pm, on Canal do Andreoli on YouTube, his interview, Luís Andreoli, with Roberto Cabrini.

• HBO Max executive Monica Albuquerque is set to move to Miami…

• … And there assemble your entire work base.

• This Tuesday, 9 pm, at Cine Marquise, in Conjunto Nacional, there is the premiere of the movie “Assalto na Paulista”…

• … In its cast, among others, Bianca Bin and Eriberto Leão.

• Within two weeks, Globo should begin work on “Vai na fé”, a 7pm soap opera by Rosane Svartman.