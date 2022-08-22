Bargains on the Stock Market and what moved the most Buy or Sell last week – Money Times

THE Brazilian stock exchange it’s cheap. That’s not news. Investors are aware of the best bets of the moment. with the readers of Money Timesit would be no different.

Readers took advantage of the last week to hunt for bargains from B3 (B3SA3), although they have not left out the commodity companies and the retailer Magazine Luiza (MGLU3).

Check out the highlights from last week’s Buy or Sell section below:

10th place – IRB share (IRBR3) melts 12% with possible offer

The shares of IRB Brasil (IRBR3) melted 12.12% around 10:40 am this Monday (15), at R$ 2.03, after the company confirmed that it was studying a share offering.

Check more details of the possible operation.

9th place – Ibovespa above 110 thousand points will not last; Capital Economics sees 15% drop by year end

Capital Economics estimates a drop of approximately 15% for the Ibovespa for the remainder of 2022.

That’s because, according to the consultancy, riskier assets should come under pressure in the coming months, as global financial conditions tighten and global economic growth indicators prove worse than expected.

Read more about the analysis.

8th place – Common villain: What to do with VALE3 and CMIN3, given the weakness of iron ore?

Vale (VALE3) and CSN (CSNA3) felt the effects of the correction in iron ore prices. The impact can be seen in the latest results of both companies, which did not please the market by reporting weaker data in the second quarter of the year.

Find out if stocks have lost their attractiveness.

7th place – Oil company shares that can jump 212%, according to Itaú BBA

Itaú BBA resumed coverage of the shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), PetroReconcavo (RECV3) and PetroRio (PRIO3) with an outperform recommendation (expected performance above the market average, equivalent to purchase).

See the target prices suggested by the institution for each oil company.

6th place – CSN (CSNA3) or CSN Mineração (CMIN3)? Know which stock to buy after the results

CSN (CSNA3) released a set of results considered weak by analysts. The poor performance can be explained: the mining unit.

Find out if the parent company’s role is more attractive than the subsidiary’s.

5th place – IRB (IRBR3): 3 reasons to sell shares now; “Prospects are not good”, says BB

BB Investimentos downgraded the recommendation of IRB Brasil (IRBR3) from neutral to sell after the disclosure of quarterly results.

Understand the reasons for the rating cut.

4th place – Analysts reveal agribusiness action that could double in value in a year

There is an action in Brazilian agribusiness that is giving soup, as they say. Analysts at BTG Pactual estimate that the paper has the potential to double in value on the stock exchange in one year, that is, to deliver a 100% appreciation to investors.

Find out the name by clicking here.

3rd place – Ativa raises Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) for purchase and cites “great distortion” in current screen price

Ativa Investimentos raised Magazine Luiza’s (MGLU3) recommendation to “buy”, with a target price of R$6.20, after the release of the second quarter results.

Know the reasons behind the change.

2nd place – Those who invested in Petrobras (PETR4) after dividends profited 28%; more earnings are coming, says analyst

Those who invested in Petrobras shares (PETR3; PETR4) after the announcement of the payment of R$ 87 billion in dividends profited more than 27%, according to the survey by Economatica/TC, at the request of the Money Times.

Read more about the state-owned company’s “dividend train”.

1st place – Managers open “wallet” and reveal bargains to take advantage of a “stupid cockroach bag”

There are signs to believe that the bag is “stupid as a cockroach”. That’s what managers João Luiz Braga, CEO and founder of Encore Asset, and Luiz Alves Jr., manager of Versa Asset say, who spoke with Thiago Salomão and Renato Santiago, in another episode of Market Makers.

Check out the conversation with the managers.

