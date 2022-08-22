Beginning of the electoral schedule and 40 days for the 1st round; see the highlights of the week – News













The 5G signal will be released in the cities of Florianópolis, Palmas, Rio de Janeiro and Vitória starting this Monday (22). Now the number of capitals with the technology available rises to 12. 5G already works in Brasília, Curitiba, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Goiânia, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa.

The operators that will offer 5G in the four new cities asked for a license to install antennas above the minimum required by Anatel for this first moment.

According to advisor Moisés Moreira, who presides over Gaispi, the group responsible for releasing the signal, in Rio de Janeiro, telecoms would need to operate 5G with 252 antennas now, but there are already licensing requests for 723 devices, almost 287% more .















In Palmas, the minimum was 12, compared to 21 requests already made. In Florianópolis, there are 43 requests, while 18 was the required floor. In Vitória, 29 requests have already been made, compared to the number of 15 minimum antennas stipulated in the 5G auction notice.





























40 days for elections



























In the political sphere, this Tuesday (23) will mark the last 40 days for the first round of this year’s elections. Until October 2, candidates for state governments and the Presidency of the Republic will intensify the dissemination of their government programs and participate in debates and hearings.

The presidential candidates are:

• Ciro Gomes (PDT);

• Felipe D’Avila (New);

• Jair Bolsonaro (PL);

• José Maria Eymael (Christian Democracy);

• Leonardo Pericles (Popular Unit);

• Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT);

• Pablo Marcal (PROS);

• Roberto Jefferson (PTB);

• Simone Tebet (MDB);

• Sofia Manzano (PCB);

• Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil); and

• Vera Lucia (PSTU).





























Advertising on radio and TV



























The pace of the candidates’ campaign will begin more intensely from Friday (26), with the start of free electoral propaganda on radio and television. The dissemination through other platforms, including the internet, began last Tuesday (16).

On the presidential agenda released by the R7 Over the past few weeks, some candidates have already devoted time to writing content for these media.

According to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) calendar, the propaganda will be carried out until September 29, three days before the first round.