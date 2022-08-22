behind the scenes of Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa, Juma and Jove from ‘Pantanal’

What happens when the protagonists of the most successful soap opera of the moment decide to go out together on a Saturday night? EXTRA witnessed the trip to the theater by Jesuíta Barbosa and Alanis Guillen, Jove and Juma from “Pantanal”, on the rainy weekend in Rio and now tells the details of this program for two.

A Jesuit in a cap and Alanis in a coat and with a scarf around her neck could even go unnoticed if they didn’t experience the moment of greater visibility in their careers. The actors arrived early and waited for the start of the show outside the theater, in the Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio’s South Zone.

Geared! Jesuit Barbosa and Affair from Rio Grande do Sul have dinner with the actor’s family in Rio

Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa: program for two Photo: EXTRA

Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa: program for two Photo: EXTRA

The actor killed time by smoking a cigarette while the actress fiddled with her cell phone. They were only interrupted, each in their own way, when they sympathetically responded to an employee’s request for a photo. The other people who were waiting for the start of the show “While you flew, I created roots”, by Companhia Dos à Deux, pretended not to notice, in a typical carioca attitude, the presence of prime-time stars. Even so, both Jesuit and Alanis looked a little uncomfortable, despite their discreet looks.

Amid rumors of romance, Thales Bretas enjoys Silva’s show in the VIP area and avoids posing only with the singer in the dressing room

Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa pose with a fan Photo: EXTRA

Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa: program for two Photo: EXTRA

The affair they lived at the beginning of the soap opera’s recordings seems to have turned into a friendship. No exchange of caresses or kisses that showed otherwise. Most of the time they remained discreet and spoke softly. Just before the show began, they entered and sat in the fourth row.

In the end, they waited for the public to leave, around 60 people, and went to greet the company’s members. They took pictures and then posted them on their social networks, not wanting to keep the program for two a secret.

Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa: program for two Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa pose with the actors of the play Photo: reproduction/ instagram