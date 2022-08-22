“Best team in Brazil”; Milton Neves returns to the Brasileirão champion and says what he thinks about Flamengo

Flamengo

The columnist also analyzed the performance of goalkeeper Santos

Photo: Playback/ Youtube Esporte na Band | Milton Neves had already appointed Palmeiras as champion of the Brasileirão
Flamengo did not enter the field with its starting lineup to face Palmeiras. With a mixed lineup, Mais Querido drew 1-1, inside Allianz Parque, last Sunday (21), in a duel valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. With the result, Flamengo is third in the leaderboard with 40 points, nine less than Alviverde, leader of the competition.

After the match, journalist Milton Neves analyzed the duel in his column in “Uol Esporte”, and highlighted that, for him, the championship is defined, thus pointing out Palmeiras as the champion of the Brasileirão this season. “Frankly, as I wrote here in the morning, I didn’t consider today’s great duel, between Palmeiras and Flamengo, as an ‘early final’ of the Brazilian Championship. After all, the championship is already decided, folks. And little would change if the difference between Verdão dropped to “only” six points”, he said.

However, the journalist did not fail to point out Rubro-Negro Carioca as the best team in Brazilian football. “But for Flamengo, the duel was worth a lot, yes! It was worth sending a clear message to the other clubs. That today, Rubro-Negro is, in fact, the best team in Brazil”, evaluated Milton Neves.

The columnist also took the opportunity to highlight goalkeeper Santos and while many clamor for striker Pedro in Tite’s lineup, Milton Neves believes that the archer is able to defend the Brazilian team. “Now, a side issue here. Does Santos not deserve a spot in the Cup? The red-black goalkeeper is playing A LOT! More even than Weverton, no?” he revealed.

