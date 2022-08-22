Beware of Consumption of Sweeteners: You Could Be Being Scammed – 08/21/2022

On August 19, a new study was published in the journal cell, associating the use of dietary sweeteners with intestinal alterations. Our intestinal microbiota, as well as the other microbiota present in our body, play very important roles in the synthesis of nutrients, absorption of important compounds for our body, and, above all, defense against pathological microorganisms.

The intestinal microbiota suffers from the interference of everything we are exposed to: pollution, water and food contamination, diet, stress, medicines, and in addition to all the list we already know, now, with this study, we can include interference in the list of our intestinal health through the consumption of sweeteners.

You must now be asking yourself: “But I’m not in the habit of consuming sweeteners anyway…how does that have anything to do with me?”

Our food is facing a transition, which began a few years ago, and which is increasingly moving towards a highly industrialized profile, with this, you, whether you like it or not, noticing it or not, are consuming sweeteners. And worse, synthetic sweeteners.

With this information in hand, coupled with this confirmation by scientists that our gut health is largely affected by the consumption of sweeteners, we should then be on alert, as much of our general health condition depends on good gut health. And as we know, the consumption of sweeteners is masked.

You may be opting for foods with the slogan of healthy, with that message that they have fewer calories, that they are whole, that they have less sugars, that they are rich in protein, but in fact, in the list of ingredients, you are consuming a food ultra-processed and with a list of at least five chemical ingredients: sweetener (the same as sweetener, as it has a sweetening role), preservatives (generally in pairs), emulsifiers, coloring agents, and the classic ‘antimold’, or else a stabilizer, a antioxidant, and the list goes on and on.

When consumption of these foods is low, the risk is also low, but what worries us is that consumption is increasing in all families, who can find in these ultra-processed foods the most affordable value for family food, compared to pure meat, rice of good origin or natural foods.

Obviously this generates a very broad discussion about social inequality, but I will refrain from it when it comes to the column: your health is being affected by hidden dangers that you are not realizing.

And one of the alarm bells is here: in your gut microbiota, and how your whole body responds to that.

And how does he respond?

Basically, and simply, dysbiosis — lack of control in the growth of pathological microorganisms in your intestinal microbiota, which decrease and make it impossible for the organism to defend itself with beneficial microorganisms, hinder its synthesis of nutrients, absorption of nutrients important for metabolic, neurological functioning and even behavioral—more hunger, less satiety, addiction and addiction tendencies, behavior changes.

But this term encompasses a number of important factors to be discussed, such as microbial resistance to Escherichia colibacteriostatic effect on the streptococcus species, both proven to be the result of sucralose consumption.

Sweeteners usually pass through the gastrointestinal tract without being completely digested, arriving more fully in the intestine, and there, causing these interferences in the microbial culture. Of the significant changes that this study observed, the following stand out:

Changes in the perception of sweet and bitter, changes in the immune system, stimulation for the growth of microorganisms and pathological species, inhibition of beneficial species and changes in intermediate factors. And it doesn’t stop there, the oral microbiota was also affected.

The consumption of these sweeteners, which are sodium saccharin, aspartame, stevia and sucralose (but we can include others, which are not in the study, but which are sweeteners widely used in the industry: acesulfame-k, sorbitol, xylitol, cyclamate, mannitol, isomalt, thaumatin, maltitol), are daily in almost everyone’s diet, whether in biscuits, wholemeal bread, dairy drinks, even sausages, seasonings and condiments.

Another important condition to be aware of is that the choice for the consumption of sweeteners is usually made, and indicated, so that the consumption of sugar is reduced. This, in turn, is as harmful as the sweetener, due to the amounts that are ingested.

You see, while with one you put two drops, with another you need two spoons. In addition, the use of the sweetener was not as effective in metabolic control, since the microbiota has a fundamental role in metabolic health, and the consumption of both (sugar and sweetener) are present in metabolic syndrome, obesity, and lack of glycemic control by For example, a danger for diabetics, who are consuming sweetener so that there are no insulin spikes, however, what is known so far is that the sweetener also changes blood glucose (specifically in the case of saccharin and sucralose).

Well, that the consumption of sugar is a crucial point to always be highlighted in the guidelines for good health, prevention and treatment of diseases, this is not discussed, but what remains is that changing habits must really be the basis for treatments are effective.

Well, I think as a nutrition professional, the patient who seeks the sweet taste, will do so with the sweetener, not changing his consumption of sweet foods, even with the sweetener indication, so that with the treatment time, the patient changes his behavior by looking for sweets, reducing both sugar and sweetener, and thus, performing the maintenance of the preexisting disease, or else, prevention.