Bids start at less than BRL 9,000

The Real Estate Fair can be incredible opportunities for those who want to acquire properties for below market values. That’s because these properties are sold to pay off debts from bank customers, at much lower values ​​than they are actually evaluated. Therefore, soon, Banco do Brasil (BB) will hold two real estate auctions, with discounts of up to 80%. Apartments, houses, sheds, land and even commercial buildings will be offered.

Furthermore, the advantage of participating in the fair begins to appear in the minimum bids: they vary between R$8,200 and R$22.5 million. That is, it is possible to acquire properties for very low values, even for a possible resale. The auction will take place entirely online. However, there is the possibility of scheduling face-to-face visits at some properties. Next, check out how to participate and more about the events.

Banco do Brasil Real Estate Fair

Two Banco do Brasil Auctions will be held. The first, for real estate trading in Santa Catarina and São Paulo. The second, for properties in Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and also São Paulo. The dispute mode of both fairs is open. Still, the minimum prices of the goods are in the public notices of the fairs.

Regarding the operation of the event, the assets will be auctioned in lots and sold to the highest bidder in reais for cash payment, with the possibility of real estate financing or use of a letter of credit from a real estate consortium. Furthermore, the bidder of the property must account in his account the payment of the amount corresponding to 5% of the value of the winning bid to the official auctioneer, as a commission.

The properties participating in the events are in Florianópolis (SC), Votorantim (SP), São Paulo (SP), Campo Largo (PR), Santa Rita do Passa Quatro (SP), Independência (RS) and São Bernardo do Campo (SP) . And, as mentioned, the minimum bids range from R$8,200 to R$22.5 million.

Finally, with regard to real estate, Banco do Brasil undertakes to pay all taxes and fees due, until the transfer to the bidder. Thus, the property is delivered without debts.

See too: 0KM Vehicle Auction: Bids start at R$10,000, learn more

How to participate?

The first Real Estate Fair started receiving bids on 07/13/2022. However, the public session and the start of the bidding dispute will take place on 08/25/2022 from 11:00 am. The second Fair will take place on the same day, but from 2:00 pm.

In addition, legal entities and individuals can participate in the event. However, it is necessary to register on the website. www.lancenoleilao.com.br up to 24 hours before the close of each auction. Just provide personal and professional data. For example, CPF number, profession and email.

See too: Real estate, land, cars and others with up to 50% off? See how to participate in the Federal Justice Auction!