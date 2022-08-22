Biel and Tays Reis have a beautiful party for their 1 month old baby

MC Biel and Tays Reis celebrate a month of their baby with a super special themed party

Time flies by and in the blink of an eye, MC Biel and the singer Tays Reis are celebrating their daughter Pietra’s first month of life. The girl is, for now, the couple’s first and only heir. The musicians started their love relationship under the public eye. They got involved when they participated in the 12th edition of the reality show “A Fazenda”, on TV Record.

The former pawns even broke off the relationship for a brief period, but soon got back together. In December of last year, the big news of the pregnancy was announced by the couple. Pietra came into the world on the 19th of July of this year.

To celebrate the baby’s first month of life, Biel and Tays had a great party! The chosen theme was super significant for the couple, after all it has everything to do with their story. To celebrate Pietra’s birthday, the party was all decorated like a farm! Even the little baby posed as a cow.

“And the celebrations didn’t stop, okay? Guys, how cute the Maru cow in the first month of the peloquinha! Auntie Ana Hickmann he was also present with the return of his painting ‘SOS Mães’, which will show details of everything that happened on the day! What a beautiful moment, thank you to everyone who participated”, wrote the famous when sharing the details of the celebration.

Presenter Ana Hickmann participated in the party and recorded everything for the material for the “Hoje em Dia” program, in which she shows the routine of mothers.

The party was rich in details, all spotted cow print with personalized pillows with the baby’s name, as well as the cake, water bottles and sweets. Even the balloons followed the theme to make the party look like a farmer.

The commemoration of the first month of the heiress of MC Biel and Tays Reis was highly praised by netizens. “How beautiful. I loved! Super neat!” commented a follower. “Beautiful thing rocked it, you guys are very creative,” said another fan.

