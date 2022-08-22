Birthday boy Lewandowski shines and makes 2, Barcelona thrash Real Sociedad and win the first in LaLiga

In the Basque Country, Barcelona got the better of Real Sociedad and thrashed 4-1

It’s the barcelona won the first in the new season of LaLiga. This Sunday (21), at Anoeta, by 2nd roundthe Catalans faced the Real Sociedad and, with action inspired by Robert Lewandowskithe birthday boy of the day, won 4-1.

O barça was the one who opened the scoring of the game, exactly with the Polish shirt 9, who turned 34, but quickly took the tie. In the second half, however, Lewa reappeared, as did Ansu Fatiwho participated in the last three goals.

Unlike the debut game, against Rayo VallecanoBarcelona ‘suffered’, especially in the first half and beginning of the second, but this time they convinced, and it’s no wonder they came out victorious.

The stance of the Catalans from the 20 minutes of the final stage was also exemplary, with the team dominating and not giving Real Sociedad chances, and largely because of Xavi’s substitutions, which had an effect.

How was the game

The match started off hectic and had two goals in less than 10 minutes of ball rolling.

Birthday boy of the day, Lewandowski opened the scoring after 44 seconds of play, after a counterattack led by the left-back Alejandro Bucket.

This was the Pole’s first goal in official matches for the barçaand also the fastest of his career.

The Catalans, however, celebrated for a short time, as at 6 minutes Alexander Isakalso on the counterattack, left everything the same.

With the goal scored, the hosts got excited in the match and took danger twice more in the first half. And on the second arrival, at the end of the first period, Ter Stegen operated a ‘miracle’ to save the barça.

On the return to the second half, Sociedad gave the Catalans a ‘scare’ in the first minutes, after Isak returned to swing the net. However, to the relief of Xavi’s team, there was an offside in the bid, and the goal was disallowed.

It was then that Barcelona started a reaction and scored three more goals, reaching the victory in Anoeta.

To the 21 minutes, Ansu Fati made a great move and played for Ousmane Dembelewhich hit it crossed and replaced the barça ahead on the scoreboard.

Two minutes later, again with the participation of Ansu Fati, Lewandowski returned to swell the nets and made his second of the game.

To the 34 minutes, the Pole returned the kindness of the shirt 10 and assisted Ansu Fati to write down the room and ‘close the coffin’ in the Basque Country.

Best moments

Championship status

With the victory, Barcelona was the 4 points and now occupies the 5th place of LaLiga, two of the villarrealwhich is the leader of the competition.

Real Sociedad, which suffered its first defeat, continues with 3 points and occupies the 10th table place.

The guy: Robert Lewandowski

On the day he turned 34, shirt 9 was the big name in the game.

There were two goals and an assist, which directly interfered in Barcelona’s triumph.

Now, in two official matches for the new club, Lewa is already averaging one goal per game.

Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona forward, celebrates one of his goals against Real Sociedad, in Anoeta, for the 2nd round of LaLiga 2022/23 Ander Gillenea/Getty Images

Raphinha starts on the bench, and Koundé follows out

Starting his debut against Rayo Vallecano, the Brazilian striker started on the bench. In his place, Xavi opted for Ferran Torres in the starting eleven. Raphinha entered the final stage.

already the defender Jules Koundéthe only one of the five reinforcements that has not yet been registered, remains without being able to be regularized by the Catalans on account of LaLiga’s Financial Fair Play.

It is expected that, until the end of the European transfer window, the Frenchman can be registered, as Barcelona can agree on the departure of other players, opening space on the salary sheet.

next games

For the 3rd round of LaLiga, Barcelona returns to the field next Sunday (28), from 14:30 (Brasília), for a home match against Real Valladolidbroadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Before, on Saturday (27), from 12:30, Real Sociedad faces the Elcheout of home.

Datasheet

Real Sociedad 1 x 4 Barcelona

GOALS: Barcelona: Lewandowski (1′ 1°T and 23′ 2°T), Dembélé (21′ 2°T) and Ansu Fati (34′ 2°T); Real Partnership: Isak (6′ 1°T)

COMPANY: Alex Remiro; Elustondo (Gorosabel), Zubeldia, Le Normand and Muñoz; Brais Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino (Karrikaburu) and David Silva (Turrientes); Kubo (Mohamed-Ali Cho) and Isak (Robert Navarro). Technician: Imanol Alguacil Barrenetxea.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Christensen, Eric García and Alejandro Balde (Raphinha); Pedri, Frenkie de Jong (Sergi Roberto) and Gavi (Kessié); Dembele (Jordi Alba), Lewandowski and Ferran Torres (Ansu Fati). Technician: Xavi Hernandez.