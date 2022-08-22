blumenauense earns almost R$ 100 thousand

After winning R$ 1 million last Sunday by a native of Blumenau in Trimania Vale, luck smiles on the city again. A resident of Blumenau took in the draw this Sunday, 21, almost R$ 100 thousand in prizes.

Dakile Cristine Marquez, a resident of the Velha neighborhood, shared the main prize (a Pulse plus R$80,000) with another winner, a resident of Ilhota, in the Pedra de Amolar neighborhood. She bought the ticket through the Trimania app, for R$10, and won the prize.

Other residents of the city of Blumenau also won awards at Trimania this Sunday. Next week, tickets will cost R$5, with the main prize being R$100,000, plus three R$10,000 raffles and 30 R$1,000 spins.

Check out the full result or read below the names of the lucky ones from Blumenau:

Fourth draw (one Pulse + BRL 80,000, divided into two winners)

Dakila Cristine Marques
Old

Third draw (R$ 15 thousand)

Douglas Kassiano de Alencar
sharp point

Second draw (R$ 10 thousand, divided into two winners)

Joceli Bohmann
Itoupava Central

30 lucky spins (BRL 1,000 each)

Lucineide da Silva Costa
Old

Jackson Becker
Itoupavazinha

Lyslaine Terebinth
Itoupava Central

Jociana Mendes
High Fortress

Eliseu Lucas Ribeiro Lemos
Itoupavazinha

