Bolsonaro in Jornal Nacional: networks summon ‘panelao’ and ‘globociata’

Bolsonaro is the first interviewee of the Saturday to presidential candidates in Jornal Nacional (photo: TV Globo/ Reproduction)

Opponents of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) organize a pot for this Monday (22/8), at 20:30. This is because the president and re-election candidate participate in an interview in Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo. The call for the “biggest pan in the world” takes place through social networks.

Bolsonaro’s participation in today’s edition of JN will last 40 minutes. He will open the series of news interviews with candidates for the Planalto Palace and will be interviewed by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, presenters of the newscast.

In the messages, netizens say that Brazilians have numerous reasons to protest against Bolsonaro, citing the increase in prices and the number of people in food insecurity in Brazil. Andr Janones (Avante), who withdrew from the presidential candidacy to support Lula (PT) and is running for re-election in the Chamber of Deputies, said that the pot “will help Bolsonaro get used to the noise of the bars”. See some reactions:

Are you aware that you are spreading a story about pot roast tomorrow during tchuthuca’s participation in JN? Does this already help him get used to the noise of the bars of the prison where he is going? %uD83D%uDC40 %u2014 Andr Janones 7040%u270C%uFE0F (@AndreJanonesAdv) August 22, 2022

Attention, Monday during Bolsonaro’s interview in Jornal Nacional, the BIGGEST PANEL IN HISTORY is being organized!! Get your pans ready!!! %u2014 Thiago Brasil (@ThiagoResiste) August 22, 2022

Bolsonaristas organize ‘Globociata’

While opponents call a protest for the time of the interview, bolsonaristas use social networks to ask supporters to turn on the TV to watch Saturday. The idea, according to what is circulating on social media, is that Globo will break an “audience record” with Bolsonaro’s participation.

The profiles also ask that Bolsonaristas turn off the TV right after the interview is over. That would cause a drop in the audience.

URGENT-GLOBOCIATE IN THE NATIONAL JOURNAL.

Today we will have the first Globociata in Brazil. Bolsonaro went on the air on Jornal Nacional, we will make Globo beat the program’s audience record. Bolsonaro went off the air, Globo will have a record drop in audience.

SPREAD THE GLOBOCIATA. %u2014 FamliaDireitaBrasil (@BrazilFight) August 22, 2022

CALL!!!

For the first time in the history of Brazil, patriots will do the globociata, on 08/22/2022.

Let’s show Globo Lixo that we are in charge! %uD83D%uDC4A%uD83C%uDFFC%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83D%uDE02 pic.twitter.com/a249aDFXbO %u2014 Rose Mary Santos Godinho %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@RosemaryGodinh5) August 21, 2022

Today the 22/08/2022. Globociata be GIANT, WE ARE ALL BOLSONARO %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 pic.twitter.com/WZgHuA745L %u2014 roselia moraes (@roseliamoraes3) August 22, 2022

Yessss!! All connected to Globociata, and as soon as OUR PRESIDENT says good night, P! We turn Globosta off, just to feel what they lost in audience! https://t.co/IzQSEjHOnF %u2014 Cristina Cesar Cordeiro (@CristinaCesarC2) August 22, 2022