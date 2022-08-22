Bolsonaro in Jornal Nacional: networks summon ‘panelao’ and ‘globociata’

Bolsonaro during Saturday in 2018
Bolsonaro is the first interviewee of the Saturday to presidential candidates in Jornal Nacional (photo: TV Globo/ Reproduction)

Opponents of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) organize a pot for this Monday (22/8), at 20:30. This is because the president and re-election candidate participate in an interview in Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo. The call for the “biggest pan in the world” takes place through social networks.

Bolsonaro’s participation in today’s edition of JN will last 40 minutes. He will open the series of news interviews with candidates for the Planalto Palace and will be interviewed by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, presenters of the newscast.

In the messages, netizens say that Brazilians have numerous reasons to protest against Bolsonaro, citing the increase in prices and the number of people in food insecurity in Brazil. Andr Janones (Avante), who withdrew from the presidential candidacy to support Lula (PT) and is running for re-election in the Chamber of Deputies, said that the pot “will help Bolsonaro get used to the noise of the bars”. See some reactions:

Bolsonaristas organize ‘Globociata’

While opponents call a protest for the time of the interview, bolsonaristas use social networks to ask supporters to turn on the TV to watch Saturday. The idea, according to what is circulating on social media, is that Globo will break an “audience record” with Bolsonaro’s participation.

The profiles also ask that Bolsonaristas turn off the TV right after the interview is over. That would cause a drop in the audience.

