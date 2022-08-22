Bolsonaro will receive the heart of D. Pedro 1º on the ramp of the Palácio do Planalto on Tuesday

Organ is inside a glass urn with formaldehyde; due to the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of Independence, the heart was loaned to Brazil and will remain at the Itamaraty Palace until September 8

Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

The heart will initially be exposed to authorities, in the Sala Santiago Dantas, at the Itamaraty Palace



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will receive, on Tuesday, the 23rd, the heart of D. Pedro 1st on the ramp of Planalto Palacein Brasilia. The organ is inside a glass urn filled with formaldehyde and will be taken by the Porto police chief. At the request of the current government, due to the commemorations of the 200 years of Brazilian Independencethe heart was lent to the Brazil and will be at the Itamaraty Palace until September 8. During the period, the population will be able to visit the hall at the Itamaraty dedicated to the exhibition of the heart. Visits must be scheduled. The relic arrives in the country this Monday, 22, at around 9 am, according to Ambassador George Monteiro Prata, from Itamaraty. “The emperor’s heart will be received with all state honors, following the same ritual dispensed during visits by heads of other countries. He will be treated as if D. Pedro I were alive among us”, added the head of ceremonial at Itamaraty, Minister Alan Coelho de Selos. Between arrival and the ceremony scheduled for the following day at Palácio do Planalto, the heart will be kept in the Itamaraty itself.