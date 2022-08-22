Botafogo fans detonate Luís Castro on the web after a tie with Juventude in the Brazilian Championship

Abhishek Pratap

With many goals and comebacks, Juventude and Botafogo drew 2-2 at Alfredo Jaconi. After the end of the game, Alvinegro fans lamented the result and criticized coach Luís Castro on social media.

– Luís Castro doesn’t work anymore, he doesn’t show any evolution – wrote an alvinegro.

– How did Botafogo not win this game? Youth asked to lose and you draw. Outside, Luís Castro – published another fan.

Despite recent performances, many alvinegros believed in a triumph for Botafogo over Alfredo Jaconi. Luís Castro has been very demanding due to recent results and seeks to add victories in the next games to distance himself from the relegation zone.

Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday, against Flamengo, at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship. Luís Castro’s team is looking for a victory over the rival to achieve greater tranquility in the rest of the competition.

