Botafogo fans detonate Luís Castro on the web after a tie with Juventude in the Brazilian Championship

With many goals and comebacks, Juventude and Botafogo drew 2-2 at Alfredo Jaconi. After the end of the game, Alvinegro fans lamented the result and criticized coach Luís Castro on social media.

– Luís Castro doesn’t work anymore, he doesn’t show any evolution – wrote an alvinegro.

– How did Botafogo not win this game? Youth asked to lose and you draw. Outside, Luís Castro – published another fan.

brother, how did Botafogo not win this game??? Youth asked to lose and you draw. OUT LUIS CASTRO — messi (@vianabfr) August 21, 2022

Luís Castro at Botafogo did not happen.

John has to exchange with this technical committee.

It’s over!

The team cannot evolve.

What will Luís Castro’s excuse be today!? — MY BOTA IS FIRE★彡🇧🇷Jonathan Lima⭐🔥 (@MeuBotaeFogo) August 21, 2022

I’ve seen a lot of bad coaches at Botafogo, but every time Botafogo put together a minimally competitive team, the coaches responded. This Luis Castro is too bad. — Vinicius ≛≣ (@_viniciusbfr) August 21, 2022

It could have been worse, it already happened to Luis Castro — Ju 🤴 (@juufjb) August 21, 2022

Man if we don’t fire luis Castro we fall, we can’t beat YOUTH, there were 3 games where we should AT LEAST score 6 points and we scored 3, now comes quarry and then I want to see. — Bruno Resier (@BrunoResier) August 21, 2022

Luís Castro no longer shows any evolution — Léoᴮᶠᴿ (@leleuleandro) August 21, 2022

This Botafogo team with Luís Castro is at risk of what happened to Grêmio last year, there was no team to fall but they are playing in the B series this year. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — dani (@anemfi) August 21, 2022

It’s impossible to defend Luís Castro’s work. IMPOSSIBLE. We didn’t beat Avaí, atl.Goianiense, Coritiba, Juventude and Cuiabá. — Yuri Sousa 🏈 (@yurids182) August 21, 2022

@JohnTextor Luis Castro is not a football coach, again, Luis Castro is not a football coach. — Andrew Torres (@actors20) August 21, 2022

Despite recent performances, many alvinegros believed in a triumph for Botafogo over Alfredo Jaconi. Luís Castro has been very demanding due to recent results and seeks to add victories in the next games to distance himself from the relegation zone.

Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday, against Flamengo, at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship. Luís Castro’s team is looking for a victory over the rival to achieve greater tranquility in the rest of the competition.