Brazilians use California as a new route to illegally enter the United States | Fantastic

Brazilians are trying to enter the United States illegally by a different route: through the state of California, which borders Mexico. Correspondent Raquel Krähenbühl went there, and you will also see what happens to illegal immigrants that Republican states are “exporting” to Democratic cities..

Recorded by a Venezuelan who did not want to be identified, videos show South Americans who left Ecuador to try to reach the United States, and the presence of Brazilians in groups like this is increasingly frequent.

Between October 2020 and September 2021, about 57,000 Brazilians were detained when they crossed the US border, a record that is close to being surpassed this year.

The Fantastic team went to San Diego, in southern California, which, despite patrolling and walls, turned a new route. The border agent showed some places where immigrants try to cross illegally and also spoke of the dangers.

“Criminal organizations will try to exploit any point. They will have no regard for your life. They push these migrants through these 6.9 meter fences, so it’s all dangerous,” says agent Angel Moreno.

The Fantástico report spoke with some Indian migrants to find out what happened, what condition they are in and how they crossed to the place where they were detained. And asked the authorities how often they detain Brazilians.

“Every day,” said Jack Warrington, an agent for the Customs and Border Protection Service.

Every week, on average, 250 Brazilians are arrested trying to cross from Tijuana, Mexico, to San Diego. From October of last year to July, there were almost 9 thousand. Last month, there was one of the biggest apprehensions: in just two days, 183 Brazilians, including 17 children, were arrested at the border with California.

Governors of the Republican states of Texas and Arizona are putting immigrants on buses and dispatching them to cities ruled by Democrats.such as Washington and New York.

The federal government is against this opposition policy. Watch the full report in the video above.

