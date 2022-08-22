‘Breaks my heart,’ Alec Baldwin’s wife says of her sadness

On her Instagram, Hilaria Baldwin, 38, made a post to her husband Alec Baldwin, 64. In the publication, the businesswoman commented that it “breaks her heart” to notice her sad companion since the tragedy that happened on the set of “Rust”.

On set in New Mexico, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died at age 42, a victim of a bullet fired from the gun held by Alec Baldwin. According to the artist, she was training a practice when the gun went off without him pulling the trigger – which is disputed in a forensic record.

On Instagram, Hilaria Baldwin highlighted that she has been by her husband’s side since the tragedy. “I’m not going anywhere. Take all the time to be sad. I’m here,” she reinforced.

With his wife’s statement, the actor thanked the support and stressed that he would not know what life would be like without her support at this delicate moment. In addition, he took the opportunity to criticize the media work in covering the tragedy.

“Everyone on that set knows what happened. And yet, the representation in the press, in general, ignores all of that. Although there are only two real victims. [Halyna e o diretor Joel Souza, que foi ferido na ocasião]in this case, I find it hard to bear the insistence of so many that I woke up that day and violated every safety procedure I learned over 40 years,” he insisted.

With the artist’s outburst, the woman answered how she feels about everything that is happening. “The sadness that carries every day breaks my heart (…). I don’t know why and how this happened, but we desperately want an answer. I just wish that, in the meantime, I could protect him from more cruelty.” added the wife.