British woman loses BRL 214,000 after ex fakes mother’s cancer treatment

“Blind for love”. This is how Britain’s Alison Wood, 51, explained how she fell for a scam and lost £35,000. Her ex-boyfriend Umit Sucu, 51, had said her mother had cancer and needed money for treatment in her native Turkey.

The case gained repercussion in the English press this week. According to the Daily Mail, the couple met in October 2018. The man said he needed to send the money abroad for his mother’s breast cancer treatment, but in reality, he used the money to fund his lifestyle in House. The case took place in Bristol, England, and made its way to court.

According to reports, Sucu claimed that he was trying to access his bank account in Istanbul, but to no avail, and asked Alison to make the payment, equivalent to R$90,000. The investigation pointed to another destination for the money: prosecutors said Sucu did not send the money abroad, but used it to pay “every day for items such as loans and tickets”.

Sucu was sentenced earlier this month and will have to pay around R$90,000, but Alison says he owes her twice that amount. “I was blinded by what I thought was love, but now I see what it really is. It’s a shame it took me so long to find out,” she said at the trial, according to the English tabloid.

Alison said she was “blind by love” Image: Reproduction

Alison told the court that her mother died a short time later and Sucu helped her organize the funeral. According to her, her boyfriend’s lies began to unravel when she ran into his ex-girlfriend, who told her he was still married.

“I spoke to his wife who said they were still sharing a house and even a bed. I wanted to believe it wasn’t true, but suddenly it all started to make sense,” Alison reported.

Sucu promised to pay Alison with an inheritance, which she later discovered never existed. “At that moment, I contacted the police. The premises of our entire relationship were based on lies, both financially and emotionally, as he had also been unfaithful throughout our relationship.”

Sucu was arrested in October 2020, and pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud.