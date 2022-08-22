Brock, from Cruzeiro, threatened and identifies author with the help of fans

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Eduardo Brock had the help of Cruzeiro fans to identify the man who threatened him on Instagram

Defender Eduardo Brock denounced on Instagram the threat he suffered from a user after the 2-2 draw between Grmio and Cruzeiro, for Serie B. In the messages received on the social network, the man told the athlete to be careful, because he knows where your children study.

photo: reproduction Defender Eduardo Brock asked for Cruzeiro support to denounce man who threatened him

Initially, Brock asked the Cruzeiro fans for help in order to identify who had made the threat and where he was from, in order to help the police “arrest him as soon as possible”.

The Cruzeiro player posted screenshots of the messages he received and also of the profile that sent them. “We already know where he lives and the CPF. Now with the Police. But let’s denounce his account, this type of death threat can no longer exist!”, he revealed minutes later.

photo: reproduction Threat suffered by defender Eduardo Brock on Instagram

After Eduardo Brock’s mobilization, the man who made the threats, named Gabriel Rocha, had his account banned from Instagram.

“Criminal identified. Thank you to everyone who reported it. Now we leave it to the police! Thank you to everyone who is sending messages, everything is fine and we follow the leader”, said Janana, the player’s wife, also on the social network.